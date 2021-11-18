Pistons take control in 4th, down Pacers

DETROIT – Jeremi Grant scored 19 points, Cory Joseph added 18 and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Indiana Pacers 97-89 on Wednesday night.

Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit (4-10), and Saddiq Bey scored 15.

Malcolm Brogdan had 19 points for Indiana (6-10). Caris LeVert scored 18, and Domantas Sabonis finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams shot below 43% from the floor and under 30% on 3-pointers.

The score was tied going into the fourth quarter, and Indiana got to the basket on its first three possessions to go ahead 79-73. The Pacers, though, couldn't hit enough jumpers to take control of the game, and then Sabonis missed three straight free throws.

Detroit went ahead 85-82 on Joseph's 3-pointer with 5:46 left, and Cunningham followed with a layup in traffic.

Indiana got as close as two, but Grant's jumper made it 94-88 with 1:01 to play.

The Pistons led 49-41 at halftime, aided by 17 points off 14 Pacers turnovers. Joseph had 10 points in 13 minutes with the second unit, and Brogdan had 14 of the 27 points scored by the Indiana starters.

NETS 109, CAVALIERS 99: In New York, James Harden scored 27 points, LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 and Kevin Durant 23 to help Brooklyn beat short-handed Cleveland.

Patty Mills added 21 points to give the Nets four 20-point scorers for the first time this season. Brooklyn improved to 11-5 with its eighth victory in 10 games.

Ricky Rubio led Cleveland with 25 points, Darius Garland added 24 and Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, and Dean Wade each had 11. The Cavaliers dropped to 9-7.

Cleveland played without center Jarrett Allen (illness), guard Collin Sexton (torn left meniscus), and forwards Evan Mobley (sprained right elbow), Lauri Markkanen (conditioning) and Lamar Stevens (sprained right ankle).

BUCKS 109, LAKERS 102: In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points, and Khris Middleton tied Milwaukee's franchise record for career 3-pointers to lead the Bucks.

Middleton returned after missing eight games due to COVID-19 and made consecutive 3-pointers 30 seconds apart in the fourth quarter to put the Bucks ahead for good. The second of those 3s was his 1,051st with the Bucks to match Ray Allen for first place on the team's all-time list.

LeBron James missed an eighth straight game for the Lakers due to an abdominal strain. The Lakers have gone 3-5 during that stretch.