Ball guides Hornets over visiting Pacers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – LaMelo Ball had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and eight assists and the Charlotte Hornets held off the Indiana Pacers 121-118 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Gordon Hayward added 25 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16 to finish off a 4-0 homestand that included wins over Golden State and Washington.

Jeremy Lamb had 23 points for Indiana, and Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points. The Pacers lost all three of their games on a trip to fall to 2-9 overall.

Unlike the season opener when the Hornets needed a 24-0 run to erase a 21-point third quarter and beat the Pacers 123-122, Charlotte jumped out to a 25-point, third- quarter lead.

When the deficit reached 25, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle benched many of his starters for the remainder of the game with his team playing on the first night of a back-to-back.

But Indiana's reserves would rally to cut the lead to three on a 3-pointer by Lamb as the Hornets got sloppy with the ball. Charlotte had just one turnover in the first half, but committed 16 in the second half.

Ball turned the ball over on a full-court baseball pass over the head of Miles Bridges with 16.2 seconds left, giving the Pacers a chance to send the game into overtime. But Indiana couldn't get a 3-point attempt off at the buzzer and time expired.

Ball was fearless in the first half, at one point attacking the Pacers 1 on 4 in transition and scoring with a scooping layup while drawing a foul on Goga Bitadze for a 3-point play. Later he added step-back 3-pointer from the right wing.

WARRIORS 105, PISTONS 102: In Detroit, Jordan Poole stepped up in Stephen Curry's absence to score 22 of his season-high 32 points in the first half, Andrew Wiggins finished with 27 for the Warriors.

The NBA-leading Warriors sat out Curry with a bruised hip, a night after the two-time MVP and the league's leading scorer had 20 of his 40 points in a fourth-quarter comeback victory at Cleveland. They were also without Draymond Green because of a bruised thigh after he had 14 assists in 29 minutes against the Cavaliers.

Detroit's Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick, had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jackson scored a season-high 27 points, Grant had 19 and Hamidou Diallo added 10.

CELTICS 130, LAKERS 108: In Boston, Jayson Tatum scored 37 points to beat the Lakers in LeBron James' return.

Marcus Smart had 22 points and Dennis Schroder 21 for Boston (8-8), which climbed back to .500. Tatum had 11 rebounds and Al Horford added 18 points.

Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with 31 points and James finished with 23 in 32 minutes. They each had six rebounds and two assists.

James had missed eight games with an abdominal strain.