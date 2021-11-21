Pacers' starters receive message

INDIANAPOLIS  Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers starters bounced back from being benched a night earlier to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-94 on Saturday night.

Yanked by coach Rick Carlisle midway through the third quarter of loss at Charlotte, Indianas starters opened with 23 points in the first quarter for a 32-19 lead against the Pelicans.

I think it was a wake-up call, Pacers center Myles Turner said. This league is all about how you respond. You need to play the game right way.

The one change to the starting lineup was shooting guard Justin Holiday, who scored 17 points with four 3-pointers.

Obviously a much-needed win for us, Carlisle said. I liked our disposition all night. There was a real spirit of sharing the ball.

Carlisle was critical of his starters selfishness Friday. Thats why the coach stuck with reserves down the stretch at Charlotte, where a 25-point deficit was trimmed to three at the final buzzer. This night, the Pacers shared the ball with 20 assists to the Pelicans nine to build a 58-46 halftime lead.

When the ball moves with that kind of pace and tempo, a lot of good things happen, Carlisle said.

Indiana then broke it open with an 18-4 run in the third quarter.