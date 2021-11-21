Sunday, November 21, 2021 1:00 am
Indiana 111 New Orleans 94
Pacers' starters receive message
PHILLIP B. WILSON | Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS Domantas Sabonis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers starters bounced back from being benched a night earlier to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-94 on Saturday night.
Yanked by coach Rick Carlisle midway through the third quarter of loss at Charlotte, Indianas starters opened with 23 points in the first quarter for a 32-19 lead against the Pelicans.
I think it was a wake-up call, Pacers center Myles Turner said. This league is all about how you respond. You need to play the game right way.
The one change to the starting lineup was shooting guard Justin Holiday, who scored 17 points with four 3-pointers.
Obviously a much-needed win for us, Carlisle said. I liked our disposition all night. There was a real spirit of sharing the ball.
Carlisle was critical of his starters selfishness Friday. Thats why the coach stuck with reserves down the stretch at Charlotte, where a 25-point deficit was trimmed to three at the final buzzer. This night, the Pacers shared the ball with 20 assists to the Pelicans nine to build a 58-46 halftime lead.
When the ball moves with that kind of pace and tempo, a lot of good things happen, Carlisle said.
Indiana then broke it open with an 18-4 run in the third quarter.
