James suspended for 1st time

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been suspended for one game and Detroit's Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games for their roles in an ugly incident during Sunday's Lakers-Pistons game.

The NBA announced the suspensions Monday, and will affect games today. James will not play when the Lakers visit Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks. Stewart will miss the Pistons' home game against Miami today and their game Wednesday at Milwaukee.

James will forfeit about $284,000 in salary. Stewart will lose about $45,000. It is the first suspension in the 19-year career of James.

The Lakers and Pistons meet again Sunday in Los Angeles, and James and Stewart will both be eligible to play.

Stewart, the NBA said, was disciplined for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing ... James in an unsportsmanlike manner.” James merited the suspension “for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation,” the NBA said.

The incident happened in the third quarter, starting when James and Stewart were jostling for position during a free throw. Their arms appeared to get intertwined and James swung his elbow, making contact with Stewart, who quickly had blood streaming from above his eye. James, it appeared, attempted to defuse the situation after realizing he'd made contact with Stewart and drawn blood.

It didn't take long for most of the players from both teams – along with the referees, coaches and security personnel – to try to keep James and Stewart separated.

Cooler heads seemed to prevail, for a moment. Stewart was guided away from the spot where the contact occurred by teammates and coaches, though he appeared to become more incensed along the way. He then tried to double back – on multiple occasions – and run toward James. A number of people again blocked his path and made sure the incident didn't get uglier.