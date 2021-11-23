Pacers never ease up on way to rout of Bulls

CHICAGO – Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points, Malcolm Brogdon added 16 more, and the Indiana Pacers routed the Chicago Bulls 109-77 on Monday night.

Myles Turner also scored 12 points and hauled in 10 rebounds in Indiana's second straight win.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 18 points, and Zach LaVine scored 17 – just the second time this season he was held to fewer than 20 points.

It was a one-sided affair for much of the night, with Indiana stretching its lead to as many as 35 points in the fourth. Chicago had a few offensive spurts but ended up 36.5% shooting for the game. The Bulls played their reserves for the entire fourth quarter.

The Pacers opened the game with a 26-9 run. Justin Holiday and Caris LeVert scored six points apiece within the first four minutes.

Indiana led 67-46 at halftime thanks to a strong effort on the glass, outrebounding the Bulls 28-16 in the first two quarters. DeRozan helped fuel a 10-3 run for Chicago to cut the second-quarter deficit to eight, but key baskets from Brogdon and Kelan Martin down the stretch pushed the Pacers' advantage to 21 points at the break.

Chicago, playing on the second night of a back-to-back, looked sluggish early, going 7 of 22 from the floor in the first quarter, including just 1 of 7 3-pointers.

NETS 117, CAVALIERS 112: In Cleveland, Kevin Durant returned to the lineup and scored 27 points, and James Harden added 14 points and a season-high 14 assists to lead Brooklyn.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Nets, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

Durant was back after missing one game with a sprained right shoulder. With the Nets down 105-102, the All-Star forward made a tough baseline jumper and layup to put Brooklyn back in front.

Cleveland's Ricky Rubio hit a 3-pointer to pull the Cavs within one, but Aldridge scored on a putback when the Cavs failed to box out. Durant then grabbed a rebound off a Cleveland miss before firing a pass to an unguarded James Johnson for a layup to make it 113-108.

Durant dropped four free throws in the last 13.8 seconds left to ice it.

Darius Garland scored 24 for Cleveland, and Jared Allen had 20 points and 15 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen added 22 points in his first game since Nov. 1 for the still short-handed Cavs, who have lost four straight.

Durant (24,367) moved within one point of tying Allen Iverson (24,368) for 25th on the career scoring list.