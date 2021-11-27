Pacers put 7 in double figures, rout Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS – Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 18 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-97 on Friday night.

Caris LeVert scored 19 points for the Pacers, who had seven double-digit scorers. Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kelan Martin scored 15 points and Chris Duarte had 12.

Malcolm Brogdon and Torrey Craig each scored 11 for the Pacers, who led by nine at halftime and were never seriously threatened in the second half.

Brogdon also had 12 assists as the Pacers had a 31-17 edge in that statistic.

Fred VanVleet led the Raptors with 26 points, including four 3-pointers. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam each had 17. The Raptors were without two injured starters for a second consecutive game.

Martin scored 11 points in the second quarter, including a 3-pointer to give the Pacers their largest first-half lead at 64-53 with 1:20 remaining. Indiana led 66-57 at halftime.

CLIPPERS 107, PISTONS 96: In Los Angeles, Reggie Jackson scored 21 points to lead Los Angeles.

The Clippers, who had dropped three of four, never trailed.

“To have a comfortable lead was good,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “We made some shots, did a good job of getting to the paint and made the right play. We had 16 assists in the first half, so moving the basketball was good to see.”

Jackson missed his first five shots but was 8 of 14 the rest of the way. Terance Mann added 16 points and tied a career high with 10 rebounds. Eric Bledsoe had 15 points after scoring 15 combined in his last four games.

Jerami Grant had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Detroit, which has dropped five straight. Trey Lyles added 13 points.

Isaiah Stewart returned from his two game suspension after being involved in an altercation with the Lakers' LeBron James and had four points and 10 rebounds.

Bledsoe scored 11 straight points in the first quarter to help the Clippers take a 13-4 lead. They extended their advantage to 64-40 at halftime before extending it to a 29-point cushion midway through the third quarter.

Detroit went on a 21-8 run late in the fourth quarter as it cut the deficit by more than half.

“We don't have the luxury of being a young team and having trouble scoring to come in and not play desperate to start the game,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “That was the message at halftime. We just weren't competing at the level you need to compete to be a playoff team like the Clippers. And once we decided to do that, we did.”

BULLS 128, MAGIC 88: In Orlando, Florida, DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points and Zach LaVine added 21 to lead Chicago.

Chicago center Nikola Vucevic, playing in Orlando for the first time after nine seasons with the Magic, added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Coby White came off the bench with 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting.

Wendell Carter Jr., who went the other way in the March 25 trade that sent Vucevic to Chicago, had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic. Orlando has lost five straight.

The Magic never recovered from a run of 18 straight Chicago points midway through the first half. Orlando shot 37.5 % overall and made only 7 of 32 3-point shots.

DeRozan, the NBA's No. 7 scorer at 25.8 points per game, did not convert a field goal until 1:45 remained in the first half.

The Bulls took command by scoring the first 16 points of the second quarter to lead 43-27. During that stretch of nearly four minutes, White scored seven points for Chicago while the Magic had four turnovers and missed all five of its shots.

Carter and rookie Jalen Suggs helped the Magic get the lead down to nine points by halftime, but DeRozan answered with three 3-pointers in the third quarter, topping one of them off as a four-point play.