Suns overwhelm Nets, win 16th straight game

NEW YORK  Devin Booker scored 30 points, Chris Paul had 22 and the Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to 16 games with a 113-107 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Phoenix impressively overwhelmed the Eastern Conference leaders early, never trailing and leading by as much as 22 while moving within a victory of matching the longest winning streak in franchise history.

The Suns will try to do that Tuesday night at home against the Golden State Warriors (17-2) in a matchup of the top two teams in the NBA.

Phoenix improved to 17-3, its best record through 20 games since having the same mark in 2004-05. The Western Conference champions havent lost in a month since Sacramento dropped them to 1-3.

Paul added eight rebounds and five assists to become the first player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points, 10,000 assists and 5,000 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges had 13 points and a career-high seven steals for the Suns. They won 17 straight games during the 2006-07 season, and also won 15 in a row earlier that season.

Kevin Durant had 39 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Nets. They had their four-game winning streak snapped.

HEAT 107, BULLS 104: In Chicago, Kyle Lowry scored 19 points, and Jimmy Butler added 18 to lead Miami.

Gabe Vincent made four 3-pointers and had 20 off the bench, and Bam Adebayo added nine points, six assists, and seven rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 28 points, and Alex Caruso had 22.

The Bulls were playing on a backend of a back-to-back and their third game in four nights.

CAVALIERS 105, MAGIC 92: In Cleveland, Darius Garland scored a season-high 26 points, and rookie Evan Mobley had 13 points in his return from a sprained right elbow to lead Cleveland.

Mobley missed four games after getting entangled with Bostons Enes Kanter on Nov. 15. He had nine rebounds, three assists and four blocked shots to help Cleveland end a five-game losing streak.

Garland added 11 assists, Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points, and Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Cleveland wrapped up a four-game homestand.

Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 19 points and 11 rebounds before being ejected with 2:09 left. Orlando, last in the East at 4-17 was lost six in a row.