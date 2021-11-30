Towns, Edwards help down Pacers

MINNEAPOLIS –Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 of his 32 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 21 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied for a 100-98 win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

The Timberwolves trailed by 12 early in the third before Towns willed them back into the game. After checking out, Edwards finished the third in strong fashion to help send Minnesota to its seventh win in eight games.

D'Angelo Russell had 21 points and a season-high 11 assists for Minnesota.

Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, a career-high 25 rebounds and 10 assists for Indiana. Malcolm Brogdon added 25 points but the Pacers lost for the third time in four games.

With the Wolves clinging to a 94-91 lead, Towns fouled out with 1:34 remaining. Sabonis made three free throws to tie it, but Michael Beasley hit a corner 3-pointer with 51.5 seconds left.

Josh Okogie blocked a jumper from Caris Levert and Minnesota was able to close the game from the line.

Frustration with the officials got the Wolves crowd into the game and seemed to energize Towns and the team. Indiana then became frustrated with the calls as Minnesota took control.

The Wolves went on a 22-9 run, with Towns scoring 15 points, to take the lead late in the third.

BULLS 133, HORNETS 119: In Chicago, Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls won the battle of the Ball brothers over LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets.

Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% and had five players score in double figures. Nikola Vucevic had a season-best 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, and Zach LaVine, a game-time decision because of an illness, finished with 25.

Lonzo Ball improved to 2-1 in three NBA meetings with the youngest of his two brothers. He had 16 points and eight assists, and LaMelo Ball had 18 points and 13 assists.

Terry Rozier scored 31 points and Gordon Hayward finished with 22 for the Hornets, who dropped to 0-2 on its four-game trip.

CAVALIERS 114, MAVERICKS 96: In Dallas, Jarrett Allen and Lauri Markkanen had season highs with 28 and 24 points respectively, for the Cavs.

Allen also had 14 rebounds, while Darius Garland added 18 points for the Cavaliers.

Luka Doncic posted his second triple-double of the season with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Doncic made a season-high seven 3-pointers (7 of 11), while his teammates went 4 for 28 from behind the arc.