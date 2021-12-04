Heat gets hot from 3 to beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS  Kyle Lowry scored a season-high 26 points with six 3-pointers, and the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 113-104 on Friday night.

The Heat were missing four regulars, including leading scorer Jimmy Butler, but compensated with 16-of-34 shooting from 3-point range, compared with the Pacers 9 of 36.

Lowry was 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, 9 of 16 overall. The six-time All-Star point guard also had nine assists.

Heat forward Duncan Robinson scored a season-high 24 points and made four 3s. Tyler Herro had 18 points with three 3-pointers.

Miami was ahead by seven at halftime and gradually added to an 11-point margin entering the fourth as the lead reached 20 points.

Caris LeVert scored a season-high 27 points for the Pacers, who have lost four in a row. Myles Turner had 20 and Chris Duarte 15. Domantas Sabonis added 14 points and 16 rebounds.

The Heat came out firing from long range, making 7 of 10 3-pointers, with Robinson hitting the seventh and adding a free throw for a four-point play and a 30-17 lead with 3:19 remaining in the first quarter. The Pacers trimmed the deficit to 32-25 entering the second.

Gabe Vincents 3-pointer from well beyond the arc put the Heat ahead 62-55 at halftime. The Heat had a 15-point advantage on 3s, hitting 9 of 20 while the Pacers made 4 of 12.

CAVALIERS 116, WIZARDS 101: In Washington, Darius Garland had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Cleveland used 19-0 run spanning part of each half to win its fourth game in a row.

This streak has been pretty emphatic. The Cavaliers beat Orlando by 13, Dallas by 18 and Miami by 26.

On Friday, Cleveland scored the final nine points of the second quarter and the first 10 of the third to push a 10-point advantage to 29. After Bradley Beals layup snapped a drought of about 71/2 minutes for Washington, Isaac Okoro and Garland made 3-pointers for Cleveland that made it 81-48.

The Cavaliers led by as many as 36 points in the third. It was 99-72 after three before Washington cut into the margin in the fourth.

Jarrett Allen had 28 points and 13 rebounds for his sixth consecutive double-double.

Deni Avdija led Washington with 16 points.