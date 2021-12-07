Sabonis wills Pacers to stop losing streak

INDIANAPOLIS – Two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis was ready to do whatever it took to snap a four-game losing streak. Especially against the team that eliminated the Indiana Pacers from the play-in round in May.

So on Monday night, Sabonis did it all. He produced his 19th double-double of the season with 30 points and 10 rebounds while adding six assists and three steals, helping the Pacers hold off hard-charging Washington 116-110.

“He's a strong-willed guy and he was not going to be denied tonight,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. “There was a lot of contact on some of those plays and it led to some frustration at one point, but he really played one massive game inside.”

Sabonis' play also seemed to inspire his teammates.

Caris LeVert had 19 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and eight assists for the Pacers, who had lost five straight in the series including the play-in game. And it didn't take long for Indiana to show everyone it intended to change directions.

While three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal tried to bail out the Wizards with 34 points, Washington lost its third in a row and fell for the fourth time in five games. Beal appeared to hurt his left shoulder early in the fourth quarter during a tussle for a loose ball, but returned following a timeout and finished the game.

But the Wizards never recovered from an inexplicably slow, sloppy start on the second game of a back-to-back. After former Mad Ants player Oshae Brissett's 3-pointer to end the first quarter gave Indiana a 28-18 lead, the Wizards couldn't cut the deficit to fewer than eight points until their final basket.

THUNDER 114, PISTONS 103: In Detroit, Shea Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points and 13 assists, Luguentz Dort scored 28 points and Oklahoma City rallied past Detroit in a battle of teams that entered with eight-game losing streaks.

Detroit led by 16 in the third quarter and 12 early in the fourth, but the Pistons were outscored 25-8 in the final five minutes of their ninth straight loss.

Cade Cunningham had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Pistons, while Jeremi Grant added 20 points.

BULLS 109, NUGGETS 97: In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored 32 points for the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls took a big hit a few hours before tipoff when leading scorer DeMar DeRozan entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Even without the four-time All-Star, they dominated down the stretch and tied Brooklyn for the Eastern Conference lead.

Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic each had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and all five starters scored in double figures for Chicago.

The Nuggets lost for the eighth time in 10 games despite a triple-double by Nikola Jokic. The reigning MVP finished with 17 points, 12 rebounds and a season-high 15 assists.

BUCKS 112, CAVALIERS 104: In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo came back from a two-game absence and scored 27 points on his 27th birthday.

The two-time MVP also had 12 rebounds in his return from a sore right calf as the Bucks won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points and nine rebounds while shooting 10 of 12. Lauri Markkanen scored 20, Kevin Love 15, Evan Mobley 12 and Darius Garland 10.