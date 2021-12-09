Duarte, Turner lead Pacers' rout

INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Duarte scored 23 points, Myles Turner had 22 and the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 122-102 on Wednesday night.

Duarte, a rookie shooting guard, eclipsed his 13.1-point scoring average with 14 in the first quarter, when the Pacers seized control with a 15-2 run. Indiana outscored New York in each of the first three quarters to lead 96-76 and mainatined a double-digit lead from midway through the second quarter until the final buzzer.

The Pacers shot 60% (27 of 45) in the first half. The Knicks shot 47.7% (21 of 44). The Pacers scored 70 first-half points for the fifth time this season.

Each of the Pacers starters scored in double figures, with Malcolm Brogdon getting 16 points and Caris LeVert 15. Duarte and LeVert each had six assists.

Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 11 rebounds. His league-leading 20 double-doubles is one more than Jonas Valanciunas of New Orleans.

RJ Barrett led the Knicks with 19 points. Julius Randle had 18 and eight rebounds. Alec Burks scored 15 and Obi Toppin 13.

The Knicks were playing on the road on back-to-back nights after a win at San Antonio on Tuesday. The Pacers had the benefit of one day of rest.

CAVALIERS 115, BULLS 92: In Cleveland, Darius Garland scored 24 points and rookie power forward Evan Mobley had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Cleveland.

Garland also had six assists as the Cavaliers won for the fifth time in seven games, earning their most lopsided home victory of the season. Mobley, the third overall draft pick, shot 8 of 11 from the field and had a season-high five blocked shots and two steals.

Zach LaVine scored 23 points with nine assists for Chicago, which had its four-game win streak snapped. Lonzo Ball added 19 points and Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 12 rebounds, but shot 8 for 23 from the field.

The Bulls played their second game since leading scorer DeMar DeRozan was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol for COVID-19. Chicago guards Coby White, Matt Thomas and Javonte Green are sidelined for the same reason.

The Cavaliers took command in the third quarter when Kevin Love made three 3-pointers in a 1:57 span to extend their lead to 78-56. Former Chicago forward Lauri Markkanen gave Cleveland its largest spread with a dunk that made it 104-78 midway through the fourth.

Markkanen scored 14 points, Jarrett Allen had 13 points and 12 rebounds, and Love and Ricky Rubio each had 11 points. The Cavaliers have won five in a row over the Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

WIZARDS 119, PISTONS 116, OT: In Detroit, Kyle Kuzma hit a 3 with 0.6 of a second left in overtime and Washington handed Detroit its 10th straight loss.

Kuzma scored 26 points, and Bradley Beal added 25 for the Wizards, who blew a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Jeremi Grant scored 28 points for the Pistons, who haven't won since beating the Indiana Pacers 97-89 on Nov. 17. The 10-game skid matches Detroit's longest since a 13-game slide from Nov. 15 to Dec. 9, 2014.