Carlisle absent from Pacers' win

INDIANAPOLIS – Caris LeVert scored 26 points and Domantas Sabonis added 22 points and 10 rebounds Friday night to lead the Indiana Pacers past the Dallas Mavericks 106-93.

Indiana won its third straight game for the first time this season – this one coming without coach Rick Carlisle, who entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Assistant coach Lloyd Pierce replaced Carlisle on the bench.

“I just talked to Rick and I said 'We got one for you,' ” Pierce said. “... Look, this game could have gone anywhere, trust me, but they locked in and decided to be Indiana.”

It hasn't been an easy week, but winning a third straight certainly could help the Pacers settle down and perhaps settle in for however long Pierce needs to serve as the replacement. Carlisle was supposed to be facing the team he coached for the previous 13 seasons, led to its only NBA championship and finished as their career-leader in wins.

Luka Doncic fell just short of his 39th career triple-double with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for Dallas. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 as the Mavericks lost for the fourth time in five games.

The Pacers led most of the final three quarters, but Dallas used a 13-4 to jump out to an 80-75 lead late in the third quarter. Indiana answered with the final seven points of the third and the first five of the fourth to make it 87-80.

Dallas countered with seven straight to tie the score at 87. But Kelan Martin's with a 3-pointer with 8:21 left gave the Pacers the lead for good and they spent the rest of the game pulling away.

Sabonis has 21 double-doubles this season.

Myles Turner had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers. Malcolm Brogdon finished with 12 points and eight assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 15 points and Jalen Brunson finished with 14 for the Mavericks, who hit just 4 of 29 from beyond the arc, a season-low 14.3%

CAVALIERS 123, TIMBERWOLVES 106: In Minneapolis, Jarrett Allen scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds, and Darius Garland and Kevin Love also had double-doubles to lead Cleveland.

Love scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds off the bench against his former team, and Garland scored 12 points to go with 12 assists.

All told, Cleveland had seven players score in double digits: Lauri Markkanen (19), Isaac Okoro (16), Cedi Osman (13) and Evan Mobley (11).

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 12 of his 21 points in garbage time, Malik Beasley had 15 points off the bench and Anthony Edwards scored 13 for Minnesota, which shot 39.1% from the field and again missed too many layups and other close shots.

The Cavaliers, who have won two straight and six of eight, shot 54.1% from the floor.

The Timberwolves have lost five straight.

PELICANS 109, PISTONS 93: In New Orleans, Brandon Ingram scored 26 points as New Orleans extended Detroit's losing streak to 11 games.

Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, who trailed by as many as 15 points in the second quarter but led by as many as 27 in the second half.

Josh Hart had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker also scored 14 for the Pelicans. Since starting 1-12, New Orleans has won seven of 15 games.

Trey Lyles scored 18 on 7-of-8 shooting and rookie Cade Cunningham added 16 points for Detroit, which missed 19 of 24 shots in the third quarter while being outscored 29-12.

Hamidou Diallo and Jeremi Grant each scored 11 points for the Pistons.