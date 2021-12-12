Short-handed Bulls fall to Heat

MIAMI – Duncan Robinson scored a season high-26 points, and the Miami Heat beat the short-handed Chicago Bulls 118-92 on Saturday night.

Playing in his record-tying 174th consecutive game for Miami, Robinson shot 9 of 13 from the field, making 5 of 9 3-pointers.

Dewayne Dedmon had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry finished with 16 points and 14 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro had 17 points, and KZ Okpala 10.

The Bulls lost two additional players to health and safety protocols hours before the game. Guards Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson were ruled out, joining leading scorer DeMar DeRozan as well as Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr., who are sidelined because of protocols.

Miami was without Caleb Martin because of health and safety protocols. Martin scored a career-high 28 points in the Heat's victory over defending champion Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Zach LaVine scored 31 points for Chicago, and Lonzo Ball added 15.

CAVALIERS 117, KINGS 103: In Cleveland, rookie Evan Mobley had 15 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, and Cleveland matched its team record with 81 first-half points.

Isaac Okoro scored 20 points, Jarrett Allen had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland had 16 points and a career-best 13 assists for the Cavaliers. They held a 29-point lead at intermission and won their third in a row.

Cleveland scored 45 points in the second quarter – one shy of its franchise mark – to take an 81-52 lead.