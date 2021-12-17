LeVert leads way as Pacers dispatch Pistons

INDIANAPOLIS – Caris LeVert scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half and the Indiana Pacers sent the Detroit Pistons to their 13th straight loss, 122-113 on Thursday night.

LeVert was 12 of 18 from the field. Justin Holiday added 17 points for Indiana, shooting 5 of 15.

Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Cade Cunningham added 19 points, and Frank Jackson had 18. Detroit is an NBA-worst 4-23.

The Pacers had to play the last several minutes of the third quarter in the third quarter without Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner after they each picked up their fourth foul. Despite Sabonis playing just a little more than four minutes and Turner 61/2, the Pacers were able to take a 103-91 lead.

Turner finished with 16 points and four blocked shots. Sabonis had 12 points and a nine rebounds. Chris Duarte added 15 points.

Virus numbers rise

Russell Westbrook entered the NBA's health and safety protocols Thursday, joining Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn's James Harden as past league MVP's currently sidelined by coronavirus concerns.

Westbrook played 42 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in their overtime win at Dallas. The Lakers said he would not play tonight in Minnesota, along with four other players because of virus issues and two more because of injuries.

All that means the Lakers would have no more than 10 available players on their roster for the game against the Timberwolves. If granted permission by the NBA to sign reinforcements and temporarily exceed the roster-size limit, the team was planning to sign former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day hardship contract today, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations.

As of Thursday evening, there were at least 39 players – roughly 8% of the league's total player roster – from at least 13 teams known to be in the league's protocols. Chicago had a league-high eight players known to be in protocols, one more than Brooklyn. Harden and Antetokounmpo entered the protocols earlier this week.

“We got hit really hard with all this and we lost a lot of players,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said Thursday. “Other teams have maybe been hit a little bit, but not as much.”

The Bulls had two games this week postponed because of a player shortage. For now, they're scheduled to return to play Sunday at home against the Lakers.