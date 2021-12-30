Pacers fail to overcome slow start, fall to Hornets

INDIANAPOLIS – Terry Rozier scored a season-high 35 points, LaMelo Ball added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Indiana Pacers 116-108 on Wednesday night.

Ball also had nine assists, falling just short of his third triple-double this season and the fourth of his career. The Hornets won their third straight overall and fifth in a row in the series, including all three matchups this season.

“We got off to a good start, need to continue to do that,” Rozier said. “The game is all about runs, and it's just all about how you respond, and I thought we responded well. We made some big shots down the stretch, took care of the ball, and that was the most important part.”

The problem for Indiana was another slow start.

Although Caris LeVert scored 27 points and Domantas Sabonis posted his 25th double-double this season with 15 points and 18 rebounds, Indiana lost for the fifth time in seven games and for the second straight time after facing an early double-digit deficit. Sabonis also had seven assists.

Charlotte never trailed after taking control with an early 15-3 run and then extending the margin to as much as 18 in the first half. They kept the Pacers at arm's length most of the rest of the game.

“The first half was poor, really. Nine turnovers, gave up 71 points, just not good enough,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “I loved how we played in the second half, but for us it's about playing 48 (minutes).”

KNICKS 94, PISTONS 85: In Detroit, Alec Burks scored a season-high 34 points to lead New York.

Burks was a point shy of his career high, and Immanuel Quickley added 18 points as the Knicks' reserves combined for 65 points. RJ Barrett was the only starter in double figures at 15 points, and New York outscored Detroit 30-14 in the fourth quarter.

Saddiq Bey had a career-high 32 points for the Pistons, and Hamidou Diallo had a season-high 31 points with 13 rebounds.

The Pistons have lost four in a row and 18 of 19. A COVID-19 outbreak has left them with just four players from their usual 15-man roster, with seven replacements in on 10-day contracts and another on a two-way deal.

BULLS 131, HAWKS 117: In Chicago, Zach LaVine scored 25 points as Chicago beat Atlanta for the second time in three nights.

The Bulls extended their winning streak to a season-high five games. The Hawks, who were playing without 15 players due to the NBA's health and safety protocols and injuries, lost for the fifth time in six games.

Trey Young scored 26 points, and Clint Capela added 18 for the Hawks.

The Bulls shot 61.9% and had a season-high with 38 assists. They beat the Hawks 130-118 on Monday night in Atlanta.

COVID update

The NBA postponed Wednesday's game between Miami and San Antonio after a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests left the Heat unable to meet the league's requirement of eight available players. It was the 10th game postponed in the NBA this season because of virus-related issues. None has been rescheduled at this point.

Almost every team in the NBA has been dealing with a virus-related issue in recent days, with more than 120 players and five head coaches in the protocols entering Wednesday.

The league told teams early Wednesday that it was amending its protocols again, this time to shorten the amount of time a player who tests positive needs to spend in isolation to five days – following guidance released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The league made that disclosure in a memo obtained by The Associated Press.