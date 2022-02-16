Antetokounmpo drops 50 as Bucks top Pacers

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points, two off his career best, and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Indiana Pacers 128-119 on Tuesday night.

The Bucks (36-23) swept the four-game season series from the Pacers and have won eight straight against their Central Division foe.

Antetokounmpo, who didn't play in Milwaukee's loss to Portland on Monday night because of a sore left ankle, showed no ill effects as he racked up 12 first-quarter points that included a pair of thunderous dunks and a 3-pointer.

Antetokounmpo set a career high with his seventh 40-point game of the season and scored 50 for the first time since the memorable title-clinching game in the NBA Finals last season, which gave the Bucks their first championship in 50 years.

Milwaukee bounced back after consecutive double-digit losses to hand Indiana (19-40) its seventh consecutive defeat.

Both teams had only 10 players available due to injuries.

Buddy Hield scored a season-high 36 points, and Tyrese Haliburton had 17 points and eight assists for Indiana.

The Bucks led 34-27 after the first quarter before the Pacers grabbed a short-lived lead midway through the second. A pair of 3-pointers by reserve guard Lindell Wigginton sparked a 12-2 surge that grew the lead to double digits. Milwaukee led 69-63 at halftime, paced by Antetokounmpo's 18 points.

Milwaukee built a pair of nine-point leads in the third but couldn't shake the Pacers. When Indiana got close again in the fourth, Antetokounmpo swished a 3-pointer and added a pair of free throws after a clear-path foul and Milwaukee eventually increased its lead to 14 before holding off the Pacers down the stretch.

For the Pacers, guard Chris Duarte (sore left big toe), forward Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain), guard Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) and center Myles Turner (left foot issue) all sat out. Guard Wesley Matthews didn't play due to right toe soreness for the Bucks, and guard George Hill missed his eighth consecutive game with a neck issue.

CELTICS 135, 76ERS 87: In Philadelphia, Jaylen Brown scored 26 of his 29 points in the first half as Boston won its ninth in a row.

Jayson Tatum added 28 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics, who have closed ground in the Eastern Conference. Boston entered sixth in the East, 41/2 back of first-place Miami. The Celtics have won 11 of 12.

The margin of victory was the largest by the Celtics over Philadelphia in a rivalry that has been played 457 times. Boston's previous biggest win was a 124-87 drubbing of Philadelphia on Dec. 20, 1987.

Joel Embiid had 19 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers. The NBA's leading scorer entering the contest averaging 29.5 points. Embiid had his string of games with at least 25 points end at 31 in a row.

HAWKS 124, CAVALIERS 116: In Atlanta, Trae Young scored 41 points, and Danilo Gallinari added 25 for Atlanta.

The Cavs, third in the Eastern Conference, lost consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 31. The Hawks are 10th in the East and had dropped two straight and five of seven.

Darius Garland finished with 30 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and Kevin Love 20 for the Cavaliers, who had held opponents under 100 points 23 times this season but struggled to contain Young.

The Cavaliers called timeout after Young dished to De'Andre Hunter for a straightaway 3 that made it 113-104 with 4:50 to go. Young missed a layup and Garland drove to assist on Jarrett Allen's hook shot that trimmed the lead to 113-109. But a couple of possessions later, Young assisted on Kevin Huerter's corner 3 that made it 120-111 and drove the lane for a runner that put the Hawks up 122-114 with 1:27 remaining.