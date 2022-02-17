Pacers topple Wizards to halt season's longest skid

INDIANAPOLIS – Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists, Terry Taylor added 18 points and nine rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Wednesday night.

Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak as it heads into the All-Star break. Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers also ended a 16-game skid against Eastern Conference foes.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points. Kyle Kuzma finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds and matched his season best with six 3-pointers as Washington lost for the fourth time in six games. Kristaps Porzingis continued to sit out with a bruised right knee, and coach Wes Unseld Jr. also ruled out Porzingis for Thursday's game against Brooklyn.

With both teams starting the day below the Eastern Conference's play-in round cutline and the long break looming, the game, predictably, lacked energy.

The short-handed Pacers appeared to take control when they scored six straight to take a 76-63 lead late in the third quarter. But Washington steadily cut into the lead, closing to 86-82 early in the fourth and eventually making it 95-94 when Caldwell-Pope made a 3-pointer with 5:18 remaining.

But Indiana answered with six straight and after Caldwell-Pope made back-to-back baskets to twice make it a two-point game in the final 90 seconds,

Oshae Brissett's dunk with 21.3 seconds left finally helped Indiana close out its first win against a team from the East since Dec. 16.

PISTONS 112, CELTICS 111: In Boston, Jerami Grant hit the winning basket and scored 24 points to help Detroit end an eight-game losing streak and Boston's nine-game winning streak.

Jayson Tatum had a chance to send the Celtics into the All-Star break on a 10-game roll, but his jumper from the top of the key bounced high off the rim. Tatum scored nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and had a key lock in the final minute in the Pistons' first victory since Jan. 30.

Saddiq Bey added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Kelly Olynyk had 15 points for the Pistons.

Brown led Boston with 31 points. Al Horford finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Grant Williams scored 17 points.

BULLS 125, KINGS 118: In Chicago, DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points and broke an NBA record set by Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain as Chicago Bulls beat Sacramento.

DeRozan, who made 16 of 27 field goals, became the first player in NBA history to score 35 or more points and shoot 50% or better in seven consecutive games. Chamberlain did it in six straight twice – during the 1960-61 and 1962-63 seasons.

It was also DeRozan's eighth game in a row with 30 or more points. It's the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in eight straight in January 1996.

Coby White set a season high with 31 points and matched one with six 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulls won their fifth straight.

They also moved a half-game ahead of Miami for the Eastern Conference lead.