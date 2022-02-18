75-year team to be part of festivities

The NBA's All-Star weekend is about fashion and fun, Saturday night slams and celebrating the very best in the game today.

This year, it's just as much about the stars of yesterday.

The league is honoring its 75th anniversary team during Sunday's game, just as it celebrated 50 years when it last brought All-Star weekend to Cleveland in 1997.

Michael Jordan had the first triple-double in All-Star Game history that night and Kobe Bryant won the slam dunk contest as a rookie the night before, but it was the halftime ceremony that provided one of the most moving memories in the event's history.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant are part of the 75th anniversary team and James has become one of the greatest All-Stars of them all. The Akron, Ohio, native returns home to make his record 18th consecutive All-Star start, a streak that began during his first stint playing for the Cavaliers in 2005.

“It's very humbling and grateful to be a part of it,” James said.

Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul and James Harden are the other All-Stars who were voted to the 75th anniversary team.

The game also includes first-time All-Stars such as guards Ja Morant of Memphis, LaMelo Ball of Charlotte and starter Andrew Wiggins of Golden State.

Things to know about All-Star weekend:

Team skills

The Skills Challenge, combining dribbling, passing and shooting, is now a team event.

Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo will compete against the Cavaliers team of Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, and a rookie trio of Toronto's Scottie Barnes, Detroit's Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey.

The Rising Stars Challenge tonight also has been revamped into a four-team tournament format featuring 12 rookies, 12 second-year players and four players from the NBA G League Ignite.

The 3-point field

Chicago All-Star Zach LaVine, a two-time slam dunk champion, takes another shot at winning the 3-point contest.

The remainder of the field: All-Stars Trae Young (Atlanta), Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota) and Fred VanVleet (Toronto), plus CJ McCollum (New Orleans), Patty Mills (Brooklyn), Desmond Bane (Memphis) and Luke Kennard (Clippers).

The dunkers

New York's Obi Toppin, last year's runner-up, is the only former competitor in the dunk contest.

Orlando's Cole Anthony, Houston rookie Jalen Green and Golden State's Juan Toscano-Anderson round out the field.