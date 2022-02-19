All-Star host Cavaliers get to strut their stuff

CLEVELAND – The NBA All-Star Game's hosts aren't just welcoming guests or showing off their renovated home arena this weekend.

Surprisingly, there are Cavaliers on the roster.

After an unexpected rise in the standings, the Cavs, who reached the break fourth in the Eastern Conference, will be represented in Sunday's game by a pair of first-time All-Stars: guard Darius Garland and center Jarrett Allen.

It's the first time Cleveland has had two All-Star selections since 2018, when LeBron James and Kevin Love played in Los Angeles – James was named MVP – and the Cavs made their fourth straight trip to the Finals.

Cleveland fans have embraced the selfless group of 20-somethings, who have connected on and off the floor.

“We've just got a whole group of young, new guys,” said Cavs second-year forward Isaac Okoro, who will play in the Rising Stars with rookie Evan Mobley. “We're just hungry. We've got that grit, that toughness and we're ready to show the league.”

Cleveland will also be represented in today's Skills Challenge as Garland, Mobley and Allen will form Team Cavs and compete against Team Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Alex and Thanasis) and Team Rooks (Toronto's Scottie Barnes, Detroit's Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey).

Ginobili heads Hall of Fame finalists

Manu Ginobili, a four-time NBA champion who spent his entire career with the San Antonio Spurs, headlines this year's group of finalists for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Former All-Star players Michael Cooper, Tim Hardaway and Marques Johnson will also be voted on for possible induction along with NBA coach George Karl and WNBA stars Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins is up for induction along with Old Dominion and WNBA coach Marianne Staley, longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans and Texas high school coach Leta Andrews.

The Hall of Fame also announced New York Knicks Hall of Famer Walt Frazier, writer Mechelle Voepel and NBC executive Dick Ebersol are the 2022 Curt Gowdy Media Award recipients.

The Hall of Fame's class of 2022 will be announced at the men's Final Four on April 2 in New Orleans.