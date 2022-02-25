Pistons persevere latein holding off Cavaliers

DETROIT – Cade Cunningham hit four free throws in the final 46 seconds to lead the Detroit Pistons to a 106-103 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night in the teams' return from the All-Star break.

“That's a really good team and a model of what we want to build in the next few years,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “That's what makes this a huge win for us.”

Lauri Markkanen split two free throws to put the Cavaliers up 103-102 with 1:01 to play before Cunningham made a pair to put Detroit back in front.

Jarrett Allen turned the ball over and Cunningham hit two more free throws to make it 106-103 with 28.3 seconds left.

Cleveland got three shots at a 3-pointer on the final possession, including a wide-open Brandon Goodwin look at the buzzer that rattled off the rim.

Goodwin added 15 for the Cavaliers, who were without guards Darius Garland (back) and Caris LeVert (foot).

CELTICS 129, NETS 106: In Brooklyn, New York, Jayson Tatum scored 30 points and Boston returned from the All-Star break with their second romp in Brooklyn this month.

Jaylen Brown added 18 points and Marcus Smart had 15. The Celtics picked up where they left off before the break, when they won nine of their final 10 games. One of those was a 126-91 victory in Brooklyn on Feb. 8, when they jumped to a 28-2 lead.

This one wasn't much closer. Boston never trailed, just as it didn't that night, led by as much as 29 and won its sixth straight on the road.

Tatum had the highlight play of the night when he dunked over two defenders, though he was hardly the only guy in green who didn't find much resistance from the Nets' defense. Boston put seven players in double figures.

The Celtics' strong stretch before the break moved them up to sixth place in the Eastern Conference, though just two games back of third.

Way back in eighth are the Nets, who fell to 31-29 and might need a good run just to get into playoff position without having to go through the play-in round.

Seth Curry scored 22 points for the Nets. They have lost 13 of 15.

BULLS 112, HAWKS 108: In Chicago, DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points while extending an NBA-record streak and Eastern Conference-leading Chicago squeezed by Atlanta.

DeRozan pushed his league mark of scoring at least 35 points while shooting 50% or better to eight consecutive games. The five-time All-Star made 15 of 21 shots and had five points in the final minute, helping the Bulls pull out their sixth straight victory.

DeRozan also made it nine games in a row with 30 points or more, the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in 10 straight from Dec. 25, 1990, to Jan. 14, 1991.

Zach LaVine scored 20 points after missing the final three games prior to the All-Star break because of his ailing left knee. The high-flying guard had platelet-rich plasma therapy, a cortisone injection and fluid drained in Los Angeles last week, hoping the treatment will help him get through the remainder of the season.

Tristan Thompson provided a lift off the bench, scoring 11 points in his Bulls debut.

And Chicago moved a half-game ahead of idle Miami in the East.

Bogdan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with a season-high 27 points.