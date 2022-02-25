Revamped roster challenges Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential.

Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID absences and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to rebuild on the fly.

“You kind of scale down the menu of things you're doing offensively. You get to the core of what's most important and you kind of rebuild based on personnel,” Carlisle said. “It's been a little bit of a whirlwind for these guys, but it's a great opportunity for them and for us.”

This is not uncharted territory for Carlisle, the Dallas Mavericks' career wins leader. Coaches who stick around the league for two decades, such as Carlisle, have been down this course multiple times.

For Indiana, though, this is a stark departure from standing operating procedure.

Since the early 1990s. Indiana's decision makers – Donnie Walsh, Larry Bird and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard – largely kept the cornerstones in place. But multiple injury-riddled seasons, a franchise-record nine straight playoff losses, no playoff series victories since 2013-14 and the likelihood of a second straight postseason absence persuaded Pritchard to pull the plug.

He sent two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento and starting guard Caris LeVert to Cleveland. Guards Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb and forward Torrey Craig also were dealt away. They've been replaced by three-point specialist Buddy Hield, forward Jalen Smith and an emerging star in 21-year-old point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Carlisle remains hopeful that veterans Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner will return from injuries soon. While Smith and Hield have been solid, Haliburton has averaged 20.8 points and 11.0 assists in his first four games with the team.

“I've gotten more unsolicited messages about this kid as an amazing person, an amazing player, how joyful he is – it's been a little bit overwhelming,” Carlisle said. “He's a special young player.”