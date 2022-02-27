Morant upstages DeRozan in win

CHICAGO – Ja Morant scored a career-high 46 points and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls 116-110 on Saturday night.

The Grizzlies hung on after letting a 17-point lead shrink to one and came away with the win after losing two in a row. They also stopped Chicago's six-game winning streak.

Morant surpassed his previous high of 44 points. He scored 20 points in the third quarter and made 15 of 28 shots.

Steven Adams added 12 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, and the Grizzlies frustrated DeRozan even though the five-time All-Star scored 31 points.

That gave DeRozan 10 straight 30-point games, the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in 10 straight from Dec. 25, 1990, to Jan. 14, 1991. But he was 10 of 29 from the field, ending his NBA-record run of eight games with at least 35 while shooting 50% or better.

Zach LaVine scored 28 points in his second game back after missing the final three prior to the All-Star break because of his ailing left knee.

HEAT 133, SPURS 129: In Miami, Bam Adebayo scored a season-high 36 points, Tyler Herro added 27 off the bench and Miami overcame an early 16-point deficit to beat San Antonio.

Jimmy Butler scored 27 points in 30 minutes to help Miami improved the Eastern Conference's best record to 40-21.

Kyle Lowry had maybe the biggest shot of the night, a 3-pointer with 1:37 left to put Miami up by seven. San Antonio got within two on a 3-pointer by Keita Bates-Diop with nine seconds left, but Miami held on.

CAVALIERS 92, WIZARDS-86: In Cleveland, Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points and All-Star center Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 14 rebounds in rallying Cleveland past Washington.

Washington matched the largest lead of the game at 84-75 on Daniel Gafford's follow shot with 6:39 remaining, but Cleveland answered with 12 straight points, capped by two free throws by Allen to pull in front for good.

Kyle Kuzma made a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 34 points for Washington, which was held scoreless for nearly 51/2 minutes during the Cavaliers' comeback.