Heat ends DeRozan's run, ups lead on Bulls

MIAMI – Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro each scored 20 points, and the Miami Heat improved their standing atop the Eastern Conference by topping the Chicago Bulls 112-99 on Monday night.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo each had 15 points for Miami, which has won nine of its last 10 games. Max Strus had all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter for the Heat.

Chicago guard DeMar DeRozan's streak of 10 consecutive games with at least 30 points ended; he finished with 18. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 22 points, while Ayo Dosunmu had 18 and Nikola Vucevic added 14 for Chicago.

It was a big win for the Heat on multiple levels.

They moved two games clear of the second-place Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings, Miami's largest lead yet this season. And the Heat are now 3-0 against Chicago, ensuring Miami would hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bulls if one is needed to determine seeding.

The Heat led most of the way, building as much as a 24-point cushion.

Vincent, starting for Miami in place of Kyle Lowry – out for personal reasons – was 7 for 13 from the field, 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

“When the opportunity comes you want to take advantage of it,” Vincent said. “We miss Kyle and can't wait to get him back.”

MAGIC 119, PACERS 103: In Orlando, Florida, Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points and 12 rebounds and eight Orlando players scored in double figures in the win over Indiana.

The game marked the return of Magic guard Markelle Fultz, who tore his left ACL almost 14 months ago. Fultz had 10 points and six assists in 16 minutes, leaving the game with the Magic up by 16 points in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Mo Bamba and Franz Wagner had 15 points apiece for Orlando.

Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and seven assists for the Pacers, and Buddy Hield added 18 points.

TIMBERWOLVES 127, CAVALIERS 122: In Cleveland, Karl-Anthony Towns hit a 3-pointer with 11.8 seconds left and Minnesota survived Cleveland's comeback try.

Towns' first 3 of the game helped the Timberwolves hang on after blowing a 23-point third-quarter lead.

D'Angelo Russell scored 25 points and Towns had 17 as Minnesota handed Cleveland its first home loss in nearly two months.

Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 26 points, and Jarrett Allen had 21. Brandon Goodwin had 17 points and 12 assists for the Cavs while starting in place of injured All-Star guard Darius Garland.