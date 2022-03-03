Pacers fight back in 4th, beat Magic in overtime

ORLANDO, Fla. – Malcolm Brogdon hung around until the finish and was the difference for Indiana against Orlando.

Brogdon, had 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists as the Pacers overcame a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beat the Magic in overtime, 122-114 on Wednesday night.

Brogdon had sat out Monday night's loss, also in Orlando, and missed the end of the preceding game against Boston because of an Achilles injury.

“Tonight was the night to really push it and see how it responded, and I thought it responded very well,” Brogdon said. “It's a lot of fun to come back and win a game like that when you're not playing really well.”

Brogdon had 14 points in the fourth quarter, which started with Orlando leading 91-76.

“He was the best player on the floor tonight,” Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. “He's the best all-around player on our team, and when he plays it's a different ball game.”

Tyrese Haliburton, who finished with 21 pints and six assists, scored five of Indiana's 12 points in OT.

“They understood what they had to do to get back in the game,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “They got more aggressive, turned up the heat a little bit and we turned the ball over a couple of times.”

Buddy Hield had eight of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for the Pacers, and Jalen Smith came of the bench with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Franz Wagner led Orlando with 28 points. Mo Bamba added 19 points and Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 13 points and 18 rebounds for the Magic, who led by 18 points in the third quarter in their attempt to win a third straight game for the first time in more than a year.

The Pacers moved ahead 101-99 on Haliburton's 3-pointer with 4:58 remaining in the fourth quarter, their first lead since 2-0.

“It was kind of an uneven, ugly game most of the night for both teams. But then we started moving it better,” Carlisle said, “and our unselfishness on offense energized our defense, and we were able to make a run.”

HORNETS 119, CAVALIERS 98: In Cleveland, Terry Rozier scored 29 points and carried Charlotte's backcourt with LaMelo Ball in foul trouble, helping the Hornets hand Cleveland its fifth loss in the past six games despite the return of Cavaliers All-Star Darius Garland.

Rozier added seven assists and seven rebounds, while Isaiah Thomas scored 10 points in his debut for Charlotte.

The Cavaliers welcomed back Garland after he missed three games with a bone bruise in his back. Garland finished with 33 points in 33 minutes.

76ERS 123, KNICKS 108: James Harden had the crowd in a frenzy from the moment he was introduced as “making his Philadelphia home debut,” then flashed his MVP-form with 26 points, nine assists and nine rebounds to lead the 76ers over New York. Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Tyrese Maxey added 25 points for Philadelphia.