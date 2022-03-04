Still-hopeful Hawks defeat slumping Bulls

ATLANTA – The sense of urgency may be similar, but the stakes are different for Chicago and Atlanta on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

For the Hawks, who are struggling for any spot in the playoffs, a win over the upper-tier Bulls was especially important.

Bogdan Bogdanovic's 3-pointer with 1:41 left gave Atlanta the lead and Trae Young scored 39 points in the Hawks' 130-124 victory over the Bulls on Thursday night.

The Hawks began the night 10th in the conference, fighting to keep the last spot in the play-in tournament while still hoping to move higher in the final 20 games of the regular season.

“Yeah, the pressure has been on for us to keep going and figure this out as fast as possible and get some wins,” Young said. “We don't have many left in the regular season. We have to win as many as possible. ... Of course, beating a team like them, with how high their seed is, is big.”

Young made seven 3-pointers, including two after Bogdanovic's go-ahead 3, to seal the win.

Chicago suffered its third consecutive loss and fell percentage points behind Philadelphia in the battle for second place in the East, each 21/2 games behind Miami.

“We've got to have way, way better habits against elite teams,” Chicago coach Billy Donovan said. “I think we're learning the tough way all these little lessons, so to speak. ... There was just a lot, a lot of breakdowns. We fouled entirely too much.”

Hawks coach Nate McMillan said he urged his players before the game to prevent the Bulls' bid to complete a four-game sweep of the season series.

“I thought our guys responded in the third and fourth quarter with urgency,” McMillan said.

After Bogdanovic's 3 made it 119-118, Chicago's DeMar DeRozan's had a turnover, and Young padded the advantage with two 3s in the final 1:12.

Young had 13 assists and made 7 of 10 3s and all 10 of his free throws. Bogdanovic had 20 points.

DeRozan and Zach LaVine each had 22 points for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

CELTICS 120, GRIZZLIES 107: In Boston, Jayson Tatum scored 21 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter, leading Boston past Memphis.

Al Horford had 21 points and 15 rebounds, Robert Williams finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics, who shot 51.7% and won for the ninth time in 11 games. Marcus Smart finished with 18 points and 12 assists, Derrick White scored 12 and Grant Williams 11.

Ja Morant, coming off a career-high 52 points Monday night, scored 38 for Memphis. Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and seven assists.

HEAT 113, NETS 107: In New York, Kevin Durant's return couldn't stop the Brooklyn's slide, as Bam Adebayo had 30 points, 11 rebounds and six assists to lead Miami.

Tyler Herro added 27 points for the Eastern Conference-leading Heat, who bounced back from a tough loss in Milwaukee a night earlier with an impressive victory despite missing some of their top players.

Durant had 31 points in his first game since Jan. 15 and his return from a 21-game absence.