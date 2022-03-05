Reigning champs hand Bulls 4th straight loss

CHICAGO  Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 16 rebounds, Jrue Holiday came on strong down the stretch to finish with 26 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 118-112 on Friday night.

Holiday scored 10 points over the final five minutes as the defending champion Bucks tied the Bulls for the Central Division lead with their third straight victory.

Antetokounmpo made 12 of 22 shots and had five assists to help make up for a 10-for-19 showing at the foul line.

Khris Middleton scored 22 points as the Bucks beat Chicago for the 14th time in 15 games.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 30 points. DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points, though he was 11 for 30 from the field.

Nikola Vucevic added 19 points and nine rebounds, but the Bulls lost their fourth straight game.

Chicago led 102-100 after Javonte Green nailed a 3 with six minutes remaining. Milwaukee then scored six straight, with Middletons turnaround jumper making it a four-point game with just over four minutes left, and maintained the lead the rest of the way.

LaVine cut it to 112-109 when he drove for a layup with 47 seconds remaining. Antetokounmpo made two free throws before LaVine buried a 3 to pull Chicago within 114-112 with 24.4 seconds left.

A reverse layup by Jevon Carter bumped Milwaukees lead to four. The Bucks then won a challenge after Middleton got called for a foul as LaVine attempted a 3 and controlled the jump ball.

Holiday then made two free throws with 12.5 seconds left.

PISTONS 111, PACERS 106: In Detroit, Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, and Cade Cunningham had 20 points and nine rebounds to lead Detroit. Marvin Bagley III added 18 points for the Pistons, who have won five of seven.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 26 points for Indiana. The Pacers lost for the 10th time in 13 games.

Cunningham and Bey hit 3-pointers to tie it at 105 with 1:40 left.

Isaiah Jackson split a pair of free throws, and Cunninghams layup put Detroit ahead 107-106 with 1:09 to go. Tyrese Haliburton missed a 3-pointer, and the Pacers fouled Jeremi Grant with 19.1 seconds left. He hit both free throws, making it 109-106, and Jalen Smith missed an open 3-pointer with 10.4 seconds left. Bey wrapped it up with two free throws.

76ERS 125, CAVALIERS 119: In Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey made five 3-pointers and scored 33 points as Philadelphia won its fifth straight game.

The 76ers improved to 4-0 with James Harden in the lineup. Harden had 25 points and 11 assists. Joel Embiid added 22 points and nine rebounds.