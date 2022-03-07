Middleton scores 44 as Bucks top Suns

MILWAUKEE – Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday made sure the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo's foul trouble and got through arguably the toughest three-game stretch of their schedule unscathed.

Middleton scored a season-high 44 points, Holiday had 24 and the Bucks rallied to beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 132-122 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive victory.

Holiday scored 17 points and Middleton had 16 in the fourth quarter to help the Bucks outscore the Suns 12-1 over the last three minutes. They're the first Bucks teammates to each score at least 15 fourth-quarter points in the same game over the last 25 seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“We love being in those type of games,” Holiday said. “They're a really good team. We kind of know what it takes, especially in moments like that, what it takes to win games.”

The Bucks won their fourth straight overall and third in the last five days. Milwaukee beat the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat 120-119 on Wednesday night and Chicago 118-112 on Friday night before knocking off the Suns, who own the NBA's best record.

WIZARDS 133, PACERS 123: In Washington, Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points to lead Washington in his first game with the Wizards.

Porzingis returned from a right knee bone bruise and played for the first time since the Wizards acquired him from Dallas in a trade last month. It was his first game overall since Jan. 29. He started and made a significant impact despite playing less than half the game.

Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for the Wizards, who took control of the game with a 39-point third quarter. Washington pulled within two games of Brooklyn, Charlotte and Atlanta, who would occupy the last three spots in the Eastern Conference play-in round if the season ended now.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 27 points for the Pacers, who have lost 11 of 14.

CAVALIERS 104, RAPTORS 96: In Cleveland, rookie Evan Mobley had 20 points and 17 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen scored 22 as Cleveland widened its lead on Toronto in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Cavs (37-27), who are sixth place in the East, won for just the second time in eight games. They're trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 – and with just over a month left in the regular season, every game matters.

Darius Garland had 17 points and 10 assists, Cedi Osman added 17 points and Kevin Love 15 as Cleveland improved to 3-0 against Toronto.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Chris Boucher 21 for the Raptors (34-30), who are in seventh.

CELTICS 126, NETS 120: In Boston, Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 54 points – 34 of them in the second half – to lead Boston.

Brooklyn had both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the lineup for just the fourth time this season.

Durant played in his second game since mid-January and scored 37 for the Nets to become the 23rd player in NBA history to reach 25,000 points. Irving scored 19 in his first game in three weeks and his first in Boston since he was pelted with a water bottle during the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown, who was cleared to return to Boston's lineup after testing his sprained ankle pregame, scored 21 for the Celtics. He beat the 24-second clock to hit a 3-pointer and give Boston a 121-115 lead in the final minute.