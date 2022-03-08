Embiid too strong for Bulls

PHILADELPHIA – Joel Embiid had 43 points and 14 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 121-106 Monday night in a showdown between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams headed in opposite directions.

James Harden added 16 points and 14 assists, and Tyrese Maxey added 17 points for the 76ers, who have won six of seven and stayed perfect with Harden in the lineup.

Embiid, the league's leading scorer, made 15 of 27 field goals and 12 of 16 free throws. The MVP front-runner scored at least 40 points for the 10th time this season while upping his season average to 29.7 points per contest.

Zach Lavine scored 24 points for the Bulls, and DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls, who have lost five in a row.

The Bulls have had trouble against the conference's elite and dropped to 0-9 versus Miami, Philadelphia and Milwaukee – the three teams ahead of them in the standings. Philadelphia began play tied with the Bucks for second in the East, three games back of the Heat. The 76ers ended the season series with Chicago with a four-game sweep.

PISTONS 113, HAWKS 110, OT: In Detroit, Cade Cunningham had 28 points and 10 assists to lift Detroit.

Jerami Grant scored 23 and reserve Marvin Bagley had 19 points for the Pistons, who have won a season-high three straight and six of their last eight games.

Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic had 22 points before fouling out late in regulation and Trae Young had 14 points and 12 assists.

HEAT 123, ROCKETS 106: In Miami, Victor Oladipo scored 11 points in his first game in nearly a year, and Tyler Herro scored 21 of his 31 points in the second quarter to lead Miami.

Oladipo, playing his first game since April 8 following a second surgery to repair a right quadriceps tendon, made an immediate impact. He took a charge on his first defensive possession, hitting the deck without any signs of problems, then took another later in the game and had a dunk near the end of his 15-minute stint.

Jimmy Butler scored 21 points for Miami, which got Kyle Lowry back after a four-game absence for personal reasons. Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 22 points for Houston, which got 20 from Jalen Green.