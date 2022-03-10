DeRozan leads way in 4th as Bulls down Pistons

DETROIT – DeMar DeRozan scored 16 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and the Chicago Bulls beat the Detroit Pistons 114-108 on Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

“There's no doubt he is playing the best basketball of his career,” said Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who coached DeRozan for eight years in Toronto. “He doesn't have the analytics on his side, because he uses the mid-range jumper, but he gets to the line. We gifted him 13 free throws tonight, and he beat us.”

Zach LeVine added 25 points for the Bulls, and Nikola Vucevic had 21 points. They won despite only hitting three 3-pointers.

“We have to stop putting ourselves in holes like we did again tonight,” DeRozan said. “We can't wait for the fourth quarter to get aggressive.”

Cade Cunningham had 22 points for the Pistons, but no one else scored more than 12.

“I love watching the way he's developing,” DeRozan said about Cunningham. “You don't see a lot of young guys with his patience, and he's got size and skill and the confidence to make plays. He's got a great coach, too.”

Detroit had won three straight.

“He's obviously a great player and he showed that down the stretch tonight,” Pistons center Kelly Olynyk said of Derozan. “What makes him so tough is, in today's NBA, you are usually trying to get guys to shoot mid-range jumpers, but that's how he kills you.”

SUNS 111, HEAT 90: In Miani, Devin Booker scored 23 points, Mikal Bridges added 21 and Phoenix shook off a slow start to beat Miami in a matchup of the NBA's conference leaders.

Booker, returning from a four-game absence for virus-related issues, flirted with a triple-double, finishing with nine assists and eight rebounds. Phoenix improved the NBA's best record to 53-13, and the reigning Western Conference champion Suns have now beaten all other 29 teams this season — the first time they've done that since 2006-07.

Deandre Ayton had 19 points on 9-for-10 shooting and 10 rebounds for the Suns.

Duncan Robinson scored 22 points for Eastern Conference-leading Miami, which lost for just the third time in its last 15 games.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro each scored 17 for the Heat, which played without Jimmy Butler (sinus congestion) and lost key reserve Caleb Martin midway through the second quarter to a knee injury.

BUCKS 124, HAWKS 115: In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 12 rebounds and Milwaukee beat Atlanta for its sixth straight victory.

Defending champion Milwaukee edged a half-game ahead of idle Philadelphia for second place in the Eastern Conference and moved within two games of first-place Miami, which lost at home to NBA-leading Phoenix.

Bobby Portis added 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Khris Middleton had 23 points and eight assists to help Milwaukee beat Atlanta for the first time in three tries this season. Trae Young led Atlanta with 27.