Pop's on top with most NBA victories

SAN ANTONIO — Gregg Popovich's name is on top of the NBA regular-season victory list. He thinks of it more as a group accomplishment.

“All of us share in this record,” Popovich said Friday night after getting his record-breaking 1,336th victory when the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102. “It's not mine. It's ours, here in the city.”

Popovich broke a tie with Don Nelson, the friend and mentor he served as an assistant under while with Golden State for two seasons. The milestone came in Popovich's 2,030th game and 26th season with the Spurs, the only franchise he has served as head coach.

“It's just a testament to a whole lot of people,” Popovich said. “Something like this does not belong to one individual. Basketball's a team sport. You preach to your players that they have to do it together and that's certainly been the case in my life with all the wonderful players and coaches, the staff that I've been blessed with, the support of this wonderful city. The fans support us no matter what.”

Unsurprisingly, the evening was met with zero fanfare. That is, until the end – players mobbed the 73-year-old Popovich when the game was over, jumping around and hugging him until he could break free and headed to the locker room. Popovich was doused with a cooler of water as huge roars could be heard from the locker room as the Spurs celebrated along with Hall of Famer David Robinson.

“Tonight, he had to enjoy it,” Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray said. “He had no option.”

He's the fourth coach to stand atop the wins list. Red Auerbach held the mark for about a half-century, followed by Lenny Wilkens and then Nelson.

“The ironic thing about this is Nellie gave me a job when I didn't have one back in '92,” Popovich said. “He took me on. To be in this position, as the same breath as him, is in my opinion undeserving and quite awkward because he was so wonderful in saving my family's ass. So, it's ironic that I'm sitting here in this situation.”

Popovich's first stint in San Antonio ended in 1992, working for Larry Brown – until the whole coaching staff got fired. That's when Popovich got a job as an assistant in Golden State, working for Nelson for two seasons. He returned to the Spurs in 1994, and took over as coach in 1996.

Popovich has won five NBA championships, 13 division titles and was recently named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history. His Spurs won 50 games for a league-record 18 straight seasons from 2000-2017. They also matched a league record with 22 straight playoff appearances but have missed the last two.