Pacers no match for shorthanded Grizzlies

INDIANAPOLIS — Desmond Bane scored 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. had 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies rolled without All-Star Ja Morant, beating the Indiana Pacers 135-102 on Tuesday night.

De'Anthony Melton added 18 points while Morant sat out with back soreness

It was the fourth consecutive victory for the Grizzlies. The Pacers have lost two in a row and five of their last six games.

Steven Adams had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Purdue Fort Wayne product John Konchar scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting (1 of 2 on 3-pointers) in 19 minutes off the bench. He added six rebounds and three assists.

Jalen Smith scored 15 points for Indiana. Buddy Hield and Terry Taylor each had 14.

Memphis shot 51% while holding Indiana to 42%. The Pacers were 6 of 30 from 3-point range while the Grizzlies were 15 of 40.

The Grizzlies dominated throughout, leading by as many as 37 in the third quarter before settling for a 104-70 lead after three quarters.

Memphis shot 55.6% in the first half to take a 74-49 halftime lead. The Grizzlies led by as many as 27 in the first half.