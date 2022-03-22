James shines in Cleveland return

CLEVELAND – Back home, in front of the fans who know him almost like family, LeBron James showed he's still the game's most dominant force.

James scored 38 points, notched another triple-double and sparked memories of his time in Cleveland, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 131-120 win Monday over the Cavaliers, who had a horrid defensive night.

It was James' only visit home this season – other than the All-Star Game. He added 10 rebounds and 12 assists for his 105th career triple-double and sixth this season.

“I'm all out of words,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “I don't have any more. ... What a hell of a night.”

Russell Westbrook added 20 points and 11 assists, and D.J. Augustin scored 20 for Los Angeles. Darius Garland scored 29 and added 17 assists for Cleveland.

76ERS 113, HEAT 106: In Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey scored 13 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter, including nine in a row during a crucial stretch, and short-handed Philadelphia – without stars Joel Embiid and James Harden – beat Eastern Conference-leading Miami.

Shake Milton scored 20 points and Furkan Korkmaz added 18 for Philadelphia, which pulled within 2½ games of the Heat in the conference. Embiid sat out with back soreness and Harden with left hamstring tightness.

Jimmy Butler scored 27, Bam Adebayo had 22 and Kyle Lowry 20 for Miami.

NETS 114, JAZZ 106: In New York, Kevin Durant had 37 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Brooklyn beat Utah for its sixth win in seven games.

Bruce Brown added 22 points for the Nets, who stayed in sole possession of eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Nic Claxton made all five shots and scored 11 in the the Nets' 38-point third quarter that broke open the game. Claxton finished with 15 points.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 for the Jazz, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

TRAIL BLAZERS 119, PISTONS 115: In Detroit, Brandon Williams scored 23 points and Ben McLemore added 21 as Portland ended a four-game losing streak.

Detroit, which trailed by 23 points in the third period, took a 106-105 lead on Luka Garza's free throw with 5:02 to play before Portland responded with a 7-2 run.

Cade Cunningham had two key turnovers down the stretch. Brandon Williams' layup put the Trail Blazers up 116-112 with 47.8 seconds to go.

The teams combined for an NBA season-high 90 free throws.