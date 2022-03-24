Kings defeat Pacers on last-second tip-in

INDIANAPOLIS – Damian Jones' tip-in with less than a second left lifted the Sacramento Kings to a 110-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Trey Lyles missed a 3-pointer for Sacramento but Jones tipped in the rebound with 0.2 seconds remaining.

Davion Mitchell scored 25 points and Chimezie Metu had a career-high 22 as the Kings snapped a three-game losing streak.

“It was a good win for us,” Kings coach Alvin Gentry said. “We've been struggling on the road. Just to come and find a way to win a game on the road is really important to us. It makes a statement that these guys haven't quit. They're still battling and do the best they can to win games. We found a way to make a few plays offensively and defensively to win.”

Gentry said Mitchell made the plays down the stretch, along with Jones' huge offensive rebound and putback.

“(Jones) is always staying aggressive and we talk to him all the time about being on the offensive broads,” Gentry said. “He had a great block, too. He continues to grow and he's a competitor.”

Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting and Goga Bitadze added 20.

Tyrese Haliburton had 13 points and 15 assists. Haliburton and Hield were traded by the Kings to the Pacers in February.

warriors 118, heat 104: In Miami, Jordan Poole scored 30 points, and short-handed Golden State scored the first 19 points of the second half on the way to beating frustrated Miami.

Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins each scored 22 points for the Warriors, who got 11 points from Gary Payton II and 16 rebounds from Kevon Looney.

Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo had 25, Jimmy Butler finished with 20 and Duncan Robinson had 13 for the Heat.

During a timeout in the midst of a run by the Warriors in the third quarter, tempers flared in the Miami huddle. Butler and Udonis Haslem exchanged words, both needing to be held back by teammates. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra appeared to have words with Butler as well.

Miami seemed to channel the anger.

The Heat went on a 19-6 run to get the lead down to a 75-69, had the margin down to 81-80 entering the fourth and went up by three early in the final quarter.

Celtics 125, jazz 97: In Boston, Jayson Tatum scored 11 of his 26 points during Boston's nearly perfect first quarter to help the Celtics roll.

Jaylen Brown also added 26 points, and Marcus Smart finished with a career-high 13 assists as Boston recorded its fifth straight victory.

Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points, but Utah has lost consecutive games for the first time since the end of January, a span of 21 games.

GRIZZLIES 132, NETS 120: In Memphis, Tennessee, Desmond Bane scored 23 points, including nine straight as Memphis rebuilt its lead in the fourth quarter, to lead the Grizzlies.

Kyrie Irving scored 43 points and Kevin Durant had 35 points and 11 rebounds for Brooklyn. Irving was on the court for the first time since scoring 60 points at Orlando eight days earlier.

Memphis was the short-handed home team this time with leading scorer Ja Morant sidelined because of right knee soreness. Reserve De'Anthony Melton matched Bane's 23 points, and Dillon Brooks finished with 21. The Grizzlies have won six of seven and are second in the Western Conference.