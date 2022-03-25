Grizzlies clinch playoff spot with rout of Pacers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Desmond Bane scored 30 points, hitting 12 of 15 shots, and the Memphis Grizzlies built a big lead early before coasting to a 133-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 20 points, going 7 of 13 from the field, as the Grizzlies shot 54%. De'Anthony Melton added 19 and former Purdue Fort Wayne player John Konchar matched his career high with 18. Bane was 5 of 7 from outside the arc as Memphis made a season-high 21 3-pointers.

Before the game, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins announced that leading scorer Ja Morant would miss the next two weeks with right knee soreness. Morant sat out the previous two games after tweaking the knee in Memphis' loss to Atlanta last Friday.

But the Grizzlies were sharp again without their All-Star, just as they were in a 132-120 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, and became the second team to lock up a spot in the postseason.

With Memphis leading 107-71 entering the fourth, the Grizzlies reserves finished up the game.

Lance Stephenson led the Pacers with 25 points. Terry Taylor had 17 and Goga Bitadze 14.

RAPTORS 117, CAVALIERS 104: In Toronto, Pascal Siakam matched his season high with 35 points, and Chris Boucher scored 17 as Toronto tightened the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Former IU player OG Anunoby returned from injury to score 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 11 and Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa each added 10 as Toronto (41-32) snapped a three-game home losing streak and tied Cleveland for the sixth-best record with nine games to go in the regular season.

Cleveland had won all three previous meetings with the Raptors this season, meaning the Cavs hold the tiebreaker over Toronto and retain possession of the No. 6 seed in the East. That is the last guaranteed postseason spot, with teams finishing in the Nos. 7-10 spots headed for the play-in tournament.

Cavs rookie Evan Mobley scored 11 points on 5-for-7 shooting and had eight rebounds.

PELICANS 126, BULLS 109: In New Orleans, Devonte' Graham hit five 3-pointers on his way to a season-high 30 points, and CJ McCollum scored 25 to lead New Orleans.

Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points and 19 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won for the fourth time in six games as they try to solidify their hold on a Western Conference play-in spot.

Zach LaVine scored 39 points and Coby White added 23 for Chicago, which played without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan (left groin) and lost for the fifth time in six games. The slumping Bulls are in danger of sliding out of a top-six seed in the East (the seventh and eighth seeds have to host the play-in round).