Nets lose in Irving's return to home lineup

NEW YORK – LaMelo Ball had 33 points, nine assists and seven rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets spoiled Kyrie Irving's first home game of the season by beating the Brooklyn Nets 119-110 on Sunday night.

Irving misfired for 3 1/2 quarters, finally warmed up to give the Nets the lead, and then the Hornets regained control with clutch 3-point shooting to give them a victory that tied them with Brooklyn for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

Irving finished with 16 points and tied his season high with 11 assists but shot 6 for 22 from the field. He hadn't been able to play at home this season until Mayor Eric Adams last week exempted athletes and performers from the New York City's coronavirus vaccine mandate.

Miles Bridges scored 24 points and PJ Washington had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets, who won for the seventh time in eight games. They beat the Nets for the second time in three meetings this season, clinching a potential head-to-head tiebreaker.

Kevin Durant had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, playing the entire second half on the second night of a back-to-back. He shot just 9 for 24. Andre Drummond had 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Irving missed 15 of his first 17 shots, but then made two layups and a short jumper to tie it at 104-104 with 4:05 remaining. His two free throws gave the Nets a one-point lead with 3:37 to go, but then the Hornets blew by them with four 3-pointers.

Cody Martin made two of them, with Terry Rozier adding one before Bridges closed it out for the final margin.

Ball scored 18 points in the third quarter, going 5 of 6 from 3-point range. He finished 7 of 12 behind the arc.

Irving played his first home game since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against Milwaukee. It was a pivotal time for the Nets to get Irving back, with Sunday beginning a stretch of eight games to finish the regular season and only one of them outside New York, with six at home and one at Madison Square Garden.

SUNS 114, 76ERS 104: In Phoenix, Devin Booker scored 35 points, and Chris Paul had 19 points and 14 assists as NBA-leading Phoenix won its eighth straight game.

It was an intriguing matchup between two teams with an eye on the NBA Finals. The Suns have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and best record in the league, while the 76ers are fighting Milwaukee, Boston and Miami for the top spot in the East. The loss left the 76ers tied with the Bucks, a half-game behind the Celtics and Heat.

Phoenix is 61-14, a victory shy of trying the franchise season victory record. The 76ers had their three-game winning streak snapped despite another big game from Joel Embiid, who had 37 points and 15 rebounds.

Philadelphia's other star, James Harden, had a tough game, shooting 2 of 11 from the field. He had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

CELTICS 134, TIMBERWOLVES 112: In Boston, Jayson Tatum scored 34 points and Jaylen Brown had 31 points and 10 rebounds as Boston coasted to its sixth straight win.

The Celtics won for the 24th time in their last 28 games, and this one came at the expense of the team that until recently had been the second-hottest in the NBA. Minnesota is 12-5 since the All-Star break, winning 10 of 11 before back-to-back losses to Phoenix and Dallas last week.

Anthony Edwards scored 24 and Karl-Anthony Towns added 19 as the Timberwolves opened a four-game trip with a loss – their third in four games.

KNICKS 104, PISTONS 102: In Detroit, Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for New York's final points and finished off Detroit with a last-second steal.

R.J. Barrett led New York with 21 points, Julian Randle had 20 and Burks and Immanuel Quickly had 18 each.

Trailing by two, the Pistons called a timeout to set up a final play with 6.6 seconds left. Killian Hayes inbounded the ball to Cade Cunningham, but Burks stripped the ball as Cunningham tried to drive.

Marvin Bagley III led Detroit with 27 points, and Cunningham added 18.