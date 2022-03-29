Short-handed Pacers lose 4th straight game

INDIANAPOLIS – Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks past the Indiana Pacers 132-123 on Monday night.

Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter each contributed 22 points, and Capela added 15 rebounds for the Hawks, who are 10th in the Eastern Conference. Trae Young had 14 points and 16 assists.

Buddy Hield scored 26 points for the Pacers, who have lost four consecutive games and are out of playoff contention.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 25 points with 13 assists. Keifer Sykes added 16 points for Indiana, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers

The Pacers had only eight players available. Oshae Brissett warmed up but was ruled out before the game with a sore back.

CAVALIERS 107, MAGIC 101: In Cleveland, Darius Garland had 25 points and 12 assists to lead Cleveland, which lost rookie big man Evan Mobley to a sprained left ankle.

Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick, landed on the foot of Franz Wagner while defending under the basket in the second quarter. He limped to the locker room after briefly laying on the court and did not return to the game.

Lauri Markkanen scored 20 points, Kevin Love had 19 points and seven rebounds, and Isaac Okoro added 11 points for the Cavaliers (42-33), who snapped a three-game losing streak and remained seventh in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers clinched their first winning season in four years. It is the first time they will finish above .500 without LeBron James on their roster since 1997-1998.

RAPTORS 115, CELTICS 112, OT: In Toronto, Pascal Siakam had a season-high 40 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out as Toronto beat short-handed Boston.

Fred VanVleet and former IU player OG Anunoby scored 14 points apiece, Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr. each had 12, and Scottie Barnes scored 10 before fouling out as Toronto snapped a four-game home losing streak against the Celtics.

Playing without forwards Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum and centers Al Horford and Robert Williams III, Boston lost for the fifth time in 29 games.

KNICKS 109, BULLS 104: In In New York, RJ Barrett scored 28 points, and Alec Burks had 27 as New York claimed its fourth straight victory.

Obi Toppin had 17 points for the Knicks, who remained 41/2 games behind Atlanta for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in spot with only six games left.

DeMar DeRozan scored 37 for the Bulls, including 15 in the fourth quarter. But he missed a jumper and then was called for an offensive foul in the final 45 seconds, cutting short Chicago's comeback attempt.

Chicago began the night a game ahead of Toronto for fifth place in the East.