Bulls alone in 5th after beating Wizards

WASHINGTON – DeMar DeRozan scored 14 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away for a 107-94 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Nikola Vucevic scored 27 points for Chicago, which is trying to stay in the top six in the Eastern Conference and avoid the play-in round of the postseason. The Bulls (44-32) took a half-game lead over Toronto (43-32) for fifth place in the East, and they lead seventh-place Cleveland (42-33) by 11/2 games.

Chicago, which has played 12 of its last 15 on the road, has six games remaining in the regular season, and the next five are at home.

Rui Hachimura scored 21 points for the Wizards, who had their modest two-game winning streak snapped. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 20.

The Bulls rebounded from a loss to the New York Knicks the previous night, and they overcame a scoreless first half from Zach LaVine, who finished with 14 points. DeRozan was just 2 of 12 from the field in the half, but he went 10 of 15 in the second.

The Bulls led 75-73 after three quarters and made their decisive run early in the fourth. DeRozan's breakaway dunk made it 90-80 – the first double-digit lead for either team – and Chicago comfortably closed the game out from there.

Vucevic scored 20 points in the first half, and the Bulls led 51-46 after two quarters.

BUCKS 118, 76ERS 116: In Philadelphia, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and had a game-deciding block of Joel Embiid in the final seconds to lead Milwaukee in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference's top teams.

Khris Middleton added 22 points and Jrue Holiday had 18 for the Bucks, who pulled within a half-game of idle Miami for first place in the East.

James Harden had 32 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers, and Embiid recovered from a slow start and finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Philadelphia dropped 11/2 behind the Heat in the conference.

Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the defending NBA champion Bucks.

The Bucks scored 13 of the first 17 points of the fourth, going in front on Middleton's 3-pointer that made it 94-93 with nine minutes to play. The game remained close the rest of the way, with neither team going up by more than six points.

NETS 130, PISTONS 123: In New York, Kevin Durant scored 41 points as Brooklyn rallied to win.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points in his second home appearance since New York exempted athletes from a private employer mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations last week. Andre Drummond had 14 points and 13 rebounds as Brooklyn overcame a double-digit deficit in the second quarter.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 34 points. Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey each had 15.

The game was tied at 108 when Durant's pull-up jumper followed by two free throws and Seth Curry's 3-pointer gave Brooklyn the lead for good.

Durant's final two points, on free throws, gave the Nets their biggest lead of the game, 128-118, with 1:18 remaining.

Detroit got no closer than seven the rest of the way.