Heat stays ahead in race for top seed

BOSTON – Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Kyle Lowry added 23 and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boston Celtics 106-98 on Wednesday night to stay atop a tight race for the Eastern Conference's top seed.

Bam Adebayo finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Miami post its second straight win since a season-worst four-game losing streak. Since briefly taking over the East's top spot, Boston has lost two in a row for the first time since late January.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Jayson Tatum added 23 points and six assists.

The back-and-forth game had the intensity of a playoff matchup, featuring nine ties and 16 lead changes.

Miami led by just a point at the half, but opened an 11-point cushion at the start of the third quarter.

The Celtics answered, running off 16 straight points to nudge back in front and eventually carried a 83-79 lead into the fourth.

It grew to 90-85 with 7:40 remaining when Daniel Theis tipped in a lob from Derrick White through contact from Dewayne Dedmon, who fouled out on the play.

The Heat stayed composed and responded with 12-3 spurt to take a 98-93 lead on a jumper by Butler.

Boston cut it 98-96 with less than three minutes left, but came up empty on three straight possessions.

Lowry broke the stalemate with a jumper. Brown then had his shot blocked on the the Celtics' next trip, and Lowry fed Butler for a fastbreak dunk to make it 102-96 with 1:43 left to play.

Boston had its own transition chance trailing 102-98 before Tatum was called for an offensive foul. The Celtics challenged the call, but it stood after review. After another miss by Boston that was called out of bounds on Boston, Marcus Smart threw his hands up in frustration at the call and was ejected.

NUGGETS 102, PACERS 100: In Indianapolis, Nikola Jokic flirted with another triple-double with 37 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, helping Denver hold off Indiana.

The Nuggets led by as many as 31 points in the second quarter before Indianathe Pacers stormed back. Indiana led 102-100 with 7:40 left in the fourth before Denver scored seven straight to regain control.

Seven of the nine Pacers who played scored in double figures, led by Buddy Hield with 20, Terry Taylor with 18 and Goga Bitadze 17.

MAVERICKS 120, CAVALIERS 112: In Cleveland, Luka Doncic scored 35 points, added 13 assists and just missed another triple-double, leading Dallas past shorthanded Cleveland.

Dorian Finney-Smith added a career-high 28 points for Dallas, which entered the game fourth in the Western Conference. With the win and Minnesota's loss to Toronto, the Mavericks locked up one of the top six playoff spots.

Doncic scored 20 in the third, when the Mavericks took control by outscoring the Cavaliers 39-22.

Caris LeVert had his best game with Cleveland, scoring 32 points.

RAPTORS 125, TIMBERWOLVES 102: In Toronto, Pascal Siakam had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists for his second career triple-double, Gary Trent Jr. scored 29 and Toronto strengthened its hold on sixth place in the Eastern Conference.