Antetokounmpo becomes Bucks' top scorer in win

NEW YORK – Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee's career scoring leader on a 3-pointer that forced overtime, and then made two free throws in the final seconds to give the Bucks a 120-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

The defending NBA champions clinched a return to the postseason with the win, in which Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and Khris Middleton had 16 before being ejected for a flagrant foul midway through the third quarter.

Kevin Durant had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Nets, but missed a 3-pointer that would have won it. Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Bruce Brown had 23.

Just as in the memorable end to their second-round series last summer, when the Bucks overcame 48 points from Durant – most ever in a Game 7 – overtime was needed to determine a winner. Milwaukee took that one 115-111 and pulled it out Thursday out behind a second straight 40-point game from Antetokounmpo.

He came into the game 39 points behind Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's career scoring leader who had 14,211 points after beginning his career in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo passed him with a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left that knotted it at 110.

The Bucks and Nets could be headed for a first-round matchup this year. The Bucks are a half-game behind Miami for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Nets are tied for eighth and can likely hope for nothing better than the No. 7 or 8 seed by coming out of the play-in tournament.

PISTONS 102, 76ERS 94: In Detroit, Saddiq Bey scored 10 of his 20 points in the final 4:23 as Detroit Pistons pulled away down the stretch and beat Philadelphia.

Cade Cunningham scored 27 points for Detroit, which snapped a three-game losing streak and had a 39-8 edge in scoring off the bench.

Joel Embiid had 37 points and 15 rebounds and James Harden finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the 76ers.

HAWKS 131, CAVALIERS 107: In Atlanta, Trae Young scored 30 points and surging Atlanta never trailed while beating short-handed Cleveland to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Cedi Osman led Cleveland with 21 points. Darius Garland had 18 points and eight assists while sitting out the final quarter of the blowout loss.

Cavaliers standout rookie Evan Mobley missed his second consecutive game with a sprained ankle.

BULLS 135, CLIPPERS 130: In Chicago, DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 50 points for Chicago in an overtime victory that seemed out of reach until Los Angeles froze in the final seconds.

Up three with seven seconds left, Terance Mann fouled DeRozan before an inbounds pass, a foul away from the ball that not only gave Chicago one free throw, which DeRozan made, but the Bulls got the ball back, which led to DeRozan taking a deep three-pointer – only to be fouled by Paul George with 3.5 seconds left.

DeRozan made the first two free throws but missed what would have been the game-winner.