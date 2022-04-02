Butler scores 22, Heat beat Bulls 127-109 for 50th win

CHICAGO  Jimmy Butler scored 22 points, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro added 19 apiece and the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat beat the Chicago Bulls 127-109 on Saturday night.

Bam Adebayo scored 16, and the hot-shooting Heat (50-28) reached the 50-win mark for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Miami also increased its lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1 1/2 games and moved within a win of securing home-court advantage in Round 1 of the postseason. If the Heat go 3-1 the rest of the way, theyll clinch the top seed in the East.

Miami made it look easy in this one, building a nine-point halftime lead and breaking it open in the third quarter. The Heat shot 53.7% in the game and made 17 of 34 3-pointers.

Butler, the former Bull, had seven rebounds and six assists. Herro matched a season high by nailing 6 of 7 3s, including three in the third.

Dewayne Dedmon added 14 points, and the Heat won their third straight after losing four in a row.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 33 points. DeMar DeRozan finished with 26, though he shot 6 of 18, and the sixth-place Bulls fell a half-game behind Toronto with four to play. Chicago, which led the East for part of the season, is trying to stay in the top six and avoid the play-in round.

The Heat led 66-57 at halftime after Lowry made three free throws in the closing seconds. Herro heated up in the third, scoring nine and hitting a 3 in the closing minute to make it 98-79.

LOWRYS RETURN

The Heat play in Toronto on Sunday, and itll mark Lowrys first time playing there since he joined Miami last summer. Lowry remains beloved in Toronto after helping the Raptors win the 2019 NBA title, and he said itll be emotional. Im sure they cheer me for a while, and then if we start to win, boo me, Lowry said. Its all love. Lowry also said that if Toronto still only had limited-attendance or no-attendance restrictions because of the coronavirus, he wouldnt be playing Sunday.

TIP-INS

Heat: The Heat have 10 50-win seasons. ... F Caleb Martin (bruised right calf), G/F Max Strus (bruised right shoulder) and G Gabe Vincent (bruised right big toe) were available after being listed as questionable.

Bulls: G Lonzo Ball (left knee) will not start sprinting and cutting until early in the week. Coach Billy Donovan said the Bulls figure to have a better handle on his status on Tuesday or Wednesday. They're slowly building him up into that right now, he said. We're close to getting to that point from what they told me. Ball had surgery in January to repair a torn meniscus. ... Saturday marked the 15th anniversary of Donovan coaching Florida to an NCAA championship win over Ohio State and a title repeat. ... Donovan seemed to get a chuckle from F Patrick Williams revealing, unprompted, after Thursday's win over the Clippers he missed the shootaround that morning and was fined by the team. The one thing I love about Patrick is that he's very, very honest, he said. And he's very, very sincere. And he's a very, very truthful guy.

UP NEXT

Heat: Visit Toronto on Sunday.

Bulls: Host Milwaukee on Tuesday.