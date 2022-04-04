76ers clinch spot in playoffs

CLEVELAND – Joel Embiid had 44 points and 17 rebounds, James Harden recorded his second triple-double with Philadelphia and the 76ers locked up a playoff spot with a 112-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

Embiid was questionable coming into the game with a sore ankle. But not only did the 7-footer play, Embiid dominated down the stretch, scoring 12 points in a key sequence of the fourth quarter.

He also made 17 of 20 free throws, added five blocks and three assists in 38 minutes of another MVP resume builder. Embiid also made three 3-pointers.

Harden had an off-shooting night (4 of 13), but finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Darius Garland scored 23 and Caris LeVert and Lamar Stevens had 18 apiece for the Cavs, who played without injured 7-footers Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Cleveland, which is trying to hang onto the No. 7 play-in spot, was still within 109-106 after Harden made two free throws with 11.2 seconds left.

But Kevin Love made a careless inbounds pass that was stolen by Matisse Thybulle, who then made a pass from a sitting position to a streaking Tobais Harris for a game-sealing dunk with 7.2 seconds left.

PISTONS 121, PACERS 117: In Indianapolis, Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and Fred Jackson had 19 to lead Detroit.

Bey hit 11 of 18 shots, including shooting 7 of 9 on 3-pointers, in 23 minutes. The Pistons, who have won three games in a row, sank 21 of 41 3-pointers and set a team record for 3s in a half with 13 in the opening two quarters.

Oshae Brissett scored 20 points and had nine rebounds to lead the Pacers, who have lost seven straight games. Tyrese Haliburton flirted with a triple-double with 19 points, a career-high 17 assists and nine rebounds. Buddy Hield and Isiah Jackson also scored 19 each for the Pacers, who held a 58-38 rebounding edge.

Former Purdue star Carsen Edwards, who signed a two-year contract with Detroit on Sunday, scored 13 points on 5-of-15 shooting and a team-high nine assists in 30 minutes of action.

“He had no clue what we were doing, he just walked in off the streets,” Casey said of Edwards. “He came in played hard, played the right way. He's a little sparkplug.”

Edwards, who led the G League with 1,123 points this season, spent the entire G League season with the Salt Lake City Stars. He averaged 26.7 points.

HEAT 114, RAPTORS 109: In Toronto, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and 10 assists against his former team, and Max Strus scored all of his 23 points in the second half to lead Miami.

Victor Oladipo scored 21 points, Tyler Herro had 18 and Bam Adebayo 16 as the Heat won its fourth straight and remained two games ahead of Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings. Each team has three games remaining.

Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam each scored 29 points, and Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. both had 19 as Toronto lost for the first time in six games.

The Raptors have the same record as fifth-place Chicago but the Bulls hold the tiebreaker.