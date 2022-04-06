Embiid's 45 powers 76ers past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS – Joel Embiid had 45 points and 13 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers made a franchise-record 17 3-pointers in the first half of a 131-122 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night that moved them into a tie with Boston atop the Atlantic Division.

Embiid banked in a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer and shot 18 for 30 overall while moving into the NBA scoring lead with 30.4 points per game. He had 27 points and seven rebounds in the first half, helping Philadelphia take control with a 49-point second quarter that led to an 82-59 halftime lead.

Buddy Hield scored 25 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Indiana, which has lost a season-worst eight in a row.

The 76ers, meanwhile, continued to build momentum for a playoff push that begins next week – and perhaps Embiid's pitch as league MVP.

And they did nothing to disappoint Tuesday.

Tyrese Maxey made a career-high eight 3s, seven in the first half, and had 30 points for the 76ers. James Harden had 11 points and 14 assists.

The Pacers never fully recovered from the Sixers' blistering start, though they did cut the deficit to 111-106 with 9:19 left to play. But Philadelphia answered with a 10-3 run to put it away.

MAGIC 120, CAVALIERS 115: In Orlando, Florida, Mo Bamba had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Ignas Brazdeikis scored 20 off the bench and Orlando beat Cleveland to stop a six-game losing streak.

Moritz Wagner scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for the Magic.

Darius Garland had 27 points and 10 assists, and Lauri Markkanen added 25 points for the injury-riddled Cavaliers, who have dropped eight of 10. Cleveland is trying to hold onto seventh place in the Eastern Conference with two regular-season games left.

Markkanen, who had 17 points before halftime, scored the final five of the first half to leave the Cavaliers with a 61-59 lead at the break.

Markelle Fultz, who finished with 16 points and six assists in his first start of the season, rallied the Magic in the third quarter. Wagner scored seven straight points early in the fourth, starting with a midcourt steal and dunk and ending with a 3-pointer with 7:17 remaining.

Bamba hit all five of his 3-point shots in the first 10 minutes to help Orlando quickly erase Cleveland's 14-3 game-opening burst.

BUCKS 127, BULLS 106: In Chicago, Brook Lopez scored a season-high 28 points and Milwaukee overcame a rather quiet performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo to clinch their fourth straight Central Division championship with a victory over Chicago.

The defending NBA champs took control early and came away with an easy victory even though DeMar DeRozan scored 40 for Chicago.

Antetokounmpo, trying to overtake LeBron James and Joel Embiid in a tight race for his first scoring title, finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. But the two-time MVP started slow and spent most of the fourth quarter on the bench after picking up his fifth foul.

Lopez had his best performance after missing most of the season because of a back injury. Khris Middleton scored 19.

Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis added 13 points apiece for the Bucks.