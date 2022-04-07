Celtics stay hot with blowout of Bulls

CHICAGO – Jaylen Brown scored 25 points, Al Horford added 17 on 7-of-7 shooting and the Boston Celtics routed the Chicago Bulls 117-94 on Wednesday night for their 50th victory.

The Celtics have won three in a row and are 27-6 since Jan. 22. They can wrap up the second spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs tonight with a win at Milwaukee.

Jayson Tatum scored 16 points for Boston. He was 5 of 18 from the field, making only one of eight from 3-point range.

The Bulls have lost two straight. They claimed a playoff berth Tuesday.

DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points for Chicago, and Nikola Vucevic added 13 points. Vucevic had four of the Bulls' 17 turnovers.

Bulls star Zach LaVine was 1 of 5 from the filed in the first quarter, didn't attempt a shot in the second quarter and finished 2 of 9. He had seven points.

MAVERICKS 131, PISTONS 113: At Detroit, Luka Doncic had 26 points, 14 assists and eight assists to lead Dallas to the win that it 20 games above .500 for the first time since 2011, when the Mavs went on to win the NBA title.

Jalen Brunson had 24 points for the Mavericks, who have won five of their last six to build momentum going into the playoffs next week.

Rookie of the Year candidate Cade Cunningham had 25 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Pistons, who had won three straight to match what was their longest winning streak of the season.

NETS 110, KNICKS 98: At Madison Square Garden, Kevin Durant had 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, leading Brooklyn back from 21 points down. The win pulls Brooklyn within a game of Cleveland for seventh in the East.

The Nets host the Cavaliers on Friday night. If they win that and then beat Indiana on Sunday in their regular-season finale, they would finish seventh and need to win one game in two chances at home in the play-in to qualify for the postseason.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Nets, who swept the four-game season series.