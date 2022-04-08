Bucks top Celtics, take over 2nd place in East

MILWAUKEE – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 29 points and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the short-handed Boston Celtics 127-121 on Thursday night to take over second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bucks (50-30) scored the game's final nine points to move a half-game ahead of the Celtics (50-31) and a full game ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers (49-31), who lost 119-114 at Toronto on Thursday.

Milwaukee withstood a triple-double from Jaylen Brown, who had 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the Celtics. Brown's 11 assists matched his career high.

Marcus Smart shot 7 of 12 from 3-point range and was the Celtics' leading scorer with a season-high 29 points. Daniel Theis had 22 points and Derrick White added 19 for the Celtics.

Khris Middleton had 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo had 11 rebounds and five assists. Holiday had eight rebounds and eight assists.

One night after a 117-94 victory at Chicago, the Celtics held Jayson Tatum and Al Horford out of Thursday's game. They also continued to play without Robert Williams III (knee), who hasn't played since March 27.

RAPTORS 119, 76ERS 114: In Toronto, Pascal Siakam had 37 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his third career triple-double, and Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points to lead Toronto.

Siakam shot 14 for 28, going 1 for 7 from 3-point range. He made 8 for 10 free throws.

Precious Achiuwa scored 20 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers, and Scottie Barnes had 13 points and 10 rebounds to help the Raptors win for the seventh time in eight games.

Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and James Harden had 13 points and 15 assists for the 76ers. Tyreese Maxey scored 22 points.