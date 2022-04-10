Embiid closes in on scoring title as 76ers rout Pacers

Joel Embiid is about to make a lot of history. And a half-dozen first round or play-in game matchups are set to be decided.

The final day of the NBA season has no shortage of storylines.

A new scoring champion will be crowned and, barring something crazy, Embiid – who hails from Cameroon – will become the first international player to win that title. The Philadelphia big man will be the first center to win the scoring crown since Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-2000.

Embiid scored 41 points Saturday in Philadelphia's 133-120 win over Indiana. He's now averaging 30.6 points for the season, which is just ahead of LeBron James' 30.3-point-per-game clip for the Los Angeles Lakers and Kevin Durant's 30.1 average for the Brooklyn Nets.

But neither James nor Durant will play enough games to qualify for the statistical title; in an 82-game season, 58 games played is the minimum. That means the scoring race comes down to Embiid and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star from Greece – also bidding to be the first international NBA scoring champion – who would need a miracle finish to grab the crown.

Embiid made his closing argument for MVP votes against the Pacers, adding 20 rebounds and four assists Saturday against the Pacers.

Embiid shot 14 for 17 from the floor, went 11 of 15 from the foul line and made both his 3-point attempts in a game that Philadelphia (50-31) needed to win to remain alive in the hunt for the third seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. It was the first time this season that an NBA player scored 40 or more points and had 20 or more rebounds in a game. It was the third time in Embiid's career it has happened – with all three times coming against the Pacers.

“I've always said that every single night, I want to dominate,” Embiid said. “If you are dominating, things can show up in a lot of different ways – whether it is offensively or defensively. Sometimes, the numbers don't show it. But it's good, I guess.”

Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said: “It's methodical and historical. Whatever the calls you want to put on it, it's what's he's been.”

James Harden had 22 points and 14 assists for Philadelphia.

Oshae Brissett scored 20 points and Tyrese Haliburton had 19 for Indiana (25-56), which lost its ninth straight game.

If Embiid plays in today's regular-season finale against Detroit and doesn't score – which is unlikely – Antetokoumpo would still need 47 points in the Bucks' finale at Cleveland to take the lead. If Embiid doesn't play at all Sunday, Antetokounmpo would need 77 points to tie Embiid for the crown.

East race

Miami is the No. 1 seed. Toronto is the No. 5 seed. Chicago is the No. 6 seed. Everything else remains unclear.

Philadelphia's win over Indiana on Saturday means that the 76ers will be either No. 3 or No. 4. Boston or Milwaukee will be No. 2; the Bucks lock up that spot with a win at Cleveland today. Boston can get to No. 2 by winning at Memphis and the Cavaliers beating the Bucks.

East play-in race

All that is certain is Atlanta cannot finish seventh and Brooklyn cannot finish 10th. The Nets can be No. 7, No. 8 or No. 9 – and the Hawks can be No. 8, No. 9 or No. 10. Cleveland and Charlotte will be in there too, in some order.

There are four games today that will tell the tale, all 3:30 p.m. Eastern starts: Indiana at Brooklyn, Milwaukee at Cleveland, Washington at Charlotte and Atlanta at Houston.

The Nets would be No. 7 with a win, and might get there with a loss as well. Cleveland would be no worse than No. 8 with a win. The Cavaliers and Hornets could each be seventh, eighth, ninth or 10th.