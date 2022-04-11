ESPN: Vogel to be let go from Lakers

DENVER -- Malik Monk had a career-best 41 points and Austin Reaves set career highs with 31 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 146-141 overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night in what might have been Frank Vogel’s final game as coach.

ESPN reported after the game that Vogel, who led the team to the 2020 title in the Orlando bubble, will be let go as early as Monday.

“My reaction is I haven’t been told (anything) and I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game,” Vogel said when asked about the report. “Celebrate what these young guys did in terms of scratching and clawing and getting back in this game. We’ll deal with tomorrow tomorrow.”

Monk said he has Vogel to thank for being with the team this season.

“He gave me a chance," Monk said. "This was the only team that called me in the offseason. I have nothing bad to say about him. All praise goes to him. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have a chance to play basketball. I probably wouldn’t be here, so kudos to Frank.”

Three MVPs and five all-stars were inactive for a game that held little meaning. Los Angeles was eliminated from the play-in tournament Tuesday and the Nuggets clinched a playoff spot Thursday. Denver is the sixth seed in the Western Conference and will play Golden State in the first round.