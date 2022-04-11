Nets, Cavs set for 1st play-in game

It lasted 174 days, required the usage of more players than any season in history because of the ongoing challenge of the pandemic, and saw playoff-positioning chases go down to the final moments.

Now, move over, regular season. The NBA's postseason is finally here.

Kyrie Irving can play at home again thanks to a change-of-heart regarding vaccination rules by the city of New York, a move that will have immediate impact on the race to the NBA championship.

Irving and the Brooklyn Nets held off the Indiana Pacers 134-126 on Sunday, and will play host to the first play-in game when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

The other Eastern Conference play-in matchup has No. 9 Atlanta playing host to No. 10 Charlotte on Wednesday night. The winner will play the Nets-Cavaliers loser on Friday to determine who'll face No. 1 seed Miami in an East first-round series.

The Nets-Cavaliers winner will be seeded No. 7 and meet second-seeded Boston in the first round. The Celtics secured the No. 2 seed on Sunday.

Charlotte will be without forward Gordon Hayward who is “out indefinitely with continued discomfort in his left foot.” If the Hornets win twice in the play-in tournament and get into the postseason, he'll likely miss most of Round 1 as well.

Other matchups

Defending NBA champion Milwaukee is seeded No. 3 in the East and will play No. 6 Chicago in a first-round series. Fourth-seeded Philadelphia will face fifth-seeded Toronto in another East matchup. In the West, Golden State and Dallas were vying late Sunday to see who ends up No. 3, while Utah and Denver have chances to be No. 5.

Scoring king

Joel Embiid of Philadelphia is the league's scoring champion, averaging 30.6 points. Embiid – who hails from Cameroon – is the first international player to win that title and the first center to win it since Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-2000.

Consistent crew

Phoenix's Mikal Bridges, Detroit's Saddiq Bey, Washington's Deni Avdija, Dallas' Dwight Powell and the Warriors' Kevon Looney appeared in games Sunday to become the only players to play in all 82 games.

Having only five players get to 82 marked the fewest number of players in NBA history to have appeared in every game for a full regular season.

There were 11 players who appeared in all 72 games last season, which was shortened because of the pandemic.

There were 14 every-game players in 2019-20, when teams played differing numbers of games, again because of the pandemic and then with not every team advancing to the restart bubble in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.