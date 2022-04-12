Cavaliers confident vs. Nets in play-in

NEW YORK – Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have played in the NBA Finals and Olympics, so they've been in just about every kind of big game there is.

The play-in tournament is something new for them, and the Brooklyn Nets certainly didn't expect to experience it this year.

The Cleveland Cavaliers weren't sure they would, either, after losing 50 games last season. Now one of the teams will extend its season into the playoffs by winning the opener of the tournament tonight in Brooklyn.

“Let's get it on,” Irving said.

Both finished 44-38, with the Nets taking seventh place by going 3-1 against the Cavaliers. They wrapped up the tiebreaker Friday by beating Cleveland 118-107, though that did nothing to make the Cavs think they can't go to Brooklyn and win tonight.

“We believe we can beat anybody in this league,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “We just have to play our best basketball. We know what we're facing.”

They're facing a team that was expected to be at the top of the Eastern Conference, not one still trying to play its way into the postseason. But Irving couldn't play home games until late last month because he isn't vaccinated against the coronavirus. Durant missed 21 games with a sprained left knee. James Harden was traded for Ben Simmons, who hasn't played because of back problems.

“For us, we know that we could come up with every excuse in the world of what happened this season,” Irving said. “So many different things transpired, ups and downs, and now we're finally here and we're able to perform with one another for the first time in a high-intense environment such as the playoffs.”

He made the biggest shot in Cavaliers history, completing their comeback from 3-1 down in the 2016 NBA Finals. Durant was MVP of the next two NBA Finals and has three Olympic gold medals. Both have been MVPs of the world basketball championship and said this game will feel like one late in a playoff series.

“Game 7s, Olympics, just go play,” Durant said. “I mean, can't put too much pressure on yourself. We understand how important the game is already, so the best thing to do is just play free and stick to the game plan and trust in your teammates, and I think that's usually how you try to approach these games, and we'll see what happens.”

The winner faces No. 2 Boston in a first-round series beginning Sunday. The loser gets a second chance to get in as No. 8, hosting the winner of the Atlanta-Charlotte matchup Friday for the right to play top-seeded Miami.