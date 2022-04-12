Clippers with George pose a problem

MINNEAPOLIS – For all the strides the Minnesota Timberwolves made this season, proving themselves as a team on the rise with plenty of untapped potential, their entry into the NBA playoffs has still yet to be secured.

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers present a significant roadblock.

“He takes them to a whole other level,” said Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, 52, who signed a multi-year contract extension Monday. Finch has a 62-61 record for the second-best winning percentage (.504) in Timberwolves history.

The confident team that reached the Western Conference finals last year – and beat the Wolves three times when George was healthy – has the seven-time All-Star back after a three-month absence with an elbow injury.

The Clippers visit the Wolves tonight in a play-in game for the No. 7 seed and a first-round date with Memphis. The loser must turn around and beat the San Antonio-New Orleans winner to get the No. 8 seed and a matchup with league-leading Phoenix, or else begin their offseason.

“We stop Paul George, we win the game,” said Anthony Edwards, who will likely have the primary responsibility of guarding the 12-year veteran.

George had 76 points, 25 rebounds, 18 assists and four steals in those three victories. Minnesota won the last game when he was out.

The Clippers recently welcomed back another integral player, Norman Powell, from a broken foot that sidelined him for 22 games shortly after he was acquired in a trade with Portland.

“We're in a good place,” Lue said. “Got to continue playing the right way.”

The Wolves only have Karl-Anthony Towns left from their 2017-18 team that lost in the first round to Houston, the only appearance in the playoffs since 2004 for the long-woebegone franchise. The fans have begun to come back, with Towns, Edwards and the rest of the roster giving them reasons to attend.

“This is a great sports town,” said Finch. “If you play hard and you play the right way and you do the right things, they'll support you.”