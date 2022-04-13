Hawks confident after '21 run

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks never expected to be in this position.

Not after last summer's surprising run to the Eastern Conference final.

But here they are, needing to win two play-in games just to make the playoffs.

First up: the Charlotte Hornets tonight in a matchup between the ninth and 10th seeds in the East.

“Our destiny is in our hands,” Hawks center Clint Capela said.

Atlanta was one of the biggest surprises of the 2021 postseason, knocking off both the Knicks and the top-seeded 76ers before losing to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks in a highly competitive conference final.

With a young core led by Trae Young, the Hawks set a goal of finishing in the top four in the East this season. Instead, after a year plagued by COVID issues, injuries and a strange lack of chemistry, they had to settle for the next-to-last play-in spot.

“We have to live in the moment,” coach Nate McMillan said. “We can't think about all of that. We have a game we have to win.”

The Hornets are in the play-in tournament for the second year in a row. Although they haven't made the playoffs since 2016, they appear to be a franchise on the rise.

“We feel like we can definitely win and sneak into the playoffs,” guard Terry Rozier said.

Spurs vs. Pelicans

New Orleans first-year coach Willie Green could have been forgiven for wondering what he had gotten himself into early this season.

Star forward Zion Williamson was injured with no clear timeline for recovery, and the Pelicans started 1-12. Williamson hasn't played all season, yet the Pelicans have won more games than they've lost since last Thanksgiving. They finished ninth in the Western Conference and will play host to the San Antonio Spurs tonight in the first postseason game played in New Orleans since 2018.

“We definitely have resiliency,” Green said. “It's a continuation of trying to build our program, starting with the beginning of this season and how difficult it was to be 1-12, and be at a point where we have this opportunity in front of us.”

The Spurs won just four of their first 17 games and were 16 games below .500 after a loss at Charlotte on March 5. Since then, they've gone 10-8 to sneak into the last Western Conference play-in spot as the 10th seed.